Where Do We Go From Here?

Across America – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters are looking at the Biden-Harris regime’s first days in office with very understandable trepidation. After all, Chuck Schumer is demanding an end to the legislative filibuster, opening the door to court-packing, campaign “reform” that silences our voices, and other assaults on our freedoms.
So, what do we do next?
There’s a lot to do in order to be ready to put pro-Second Amendment leadership in control of the 118th Congress, which will be elected next year. But this is a task that can be accomplished, and in many ways, is more along the path to being accomplished than you might realize.
Let’s take a look at what’s happened to two nominally pro-Second Amendment elected officials who recently wobbled (to put it mildly) on a non-related issue. In Wyoming, Liz Cheney was rebuked unanimously by the Wyoming Republican Party for her vote to impeach President Trump. She is also facing an effort to remove her from her leadership position that is supported by over half the House GOP. While it remains to be seen what the outcome will be, it has to be an encouraging sign.
Similarly, in Kentucky, Mitch McConnell is facing a similar backlash over his comments. Local Republican party officials have rebuked him, and the state Republican party plans to debate a censure resolution on January 23.
Involvement in a political party that is supportive of the Second Amendment – whether at the precinct, county, or even state level – can have an outsized impact for the numbers of people involved. With the political party comes infrastructure and institutional power that can be maximized for defending our rights.
It also never hurts to make sure that all of your friends and family are registered to vote – and that their registrations are up to date. With the proliferation of mail-in balloting (which will not go away any time soon), you would not want your vote – or those of your friends and family – to be floating out there. Your county and state board of elections are other places to get involved.
One thing that has to be done is to disabuse all Second Amendment supporters that our effort to restore our rights will be a short, victorious campaign that settles the matter once and for all. Anti-Second Amendment extremists didn’t give up after the Heller ruling, they haven’t given up with the confirmation of judges likely to uphold our rights, and they won’t give up if we thwart the Biden-Harris regime.
Second Amendment supporters need to act, politely engaging with their fellow Americans, preparing to work inside political parties at the precinct, local,, and state levels, and support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to prepare for the next election battles.
Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.
AW butthurt T-Rumpkins all upset that their Constitution hating Cult leader lost a FAIR election
Grow the hell up! .
AZL,
Thanks for proving everybody’s point that the Right is polite as long as possible and the Left isn’t. Calling names is so Alinsky. So is lying.
We are to be polite to democrats who are some of the rudest, most hateful liars on earth? I don`t think so! Give to them twice what they give to us!
“Second Amendment supporters need to act, politely engaging with their fellow Americans, preparing to work inside political parties at the precinct, local,, and state levels, and support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to prepare for the next election battles.”
No, Harold, Second Amendment supporters do not need to support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund. If we do, we will end up with more people like Cornyn:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?441884-1/president-trump-calls-comprehensive-gun-bill
@Harold – We are quickly getting past point of politely engaging th3 political opposition. We are instead approaching the point where the 40+ central states politely disengage from the controlling coasts. Call it secession, divorce, disengagement, exitUS or whatever you want. Name doesn’t matter, but being pushed past limits does and action will likely be required.
Oh, please, please, please put the nail in it and get it over with so I know where to move. A lot of people say Idaho but there is a bunch of commies from kommiefornia moving to Boise as we speak. We know how the big cities rule the remaining republican counties in all of the states that have demoncrap rule. I wish the states that are tired of this B.S. would get together and make a pact that says we are not going to give up our AR and we will not enforce your B.S. laws.