ETS Group Announces 30 and 40-round CZ Scorpion EVO Magazines

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ETS Group is proud to announce the release of their new 30 and 40 round 9mm magazines for the CZ Scorpion Evo. These clear polymer magazines are made from advanced polymers that provide extreme impact resistance so they won’t crack or break when dropped. With superior tolerances, these magazines won’t become brittle over time, even when exposed to harsh environments, chemicals, extreme cold, or UV rays. Their durable construction eliminates creep, so the feed lips and body won’t spread when being stored long-term fully loaded. Their transparent bodies make it easy to identify round count and type.

Compatible with all CZ Scorpion Evo generations and comes with a lifetime warranty and is made in the USA

MSRP: $21.99 (30 round model– CZEVO-30)

MSRP: $24.99 (40 round model– CZEVO-40)

ETS’s new line of 9mm CZ Scorpion Evo magazines is available now at www.etsgroup.us.

About ETS Group:

Here at Elite Tactical Systems Group (ETS), our goal is to provide our customers with innovative products by utilizing cutting-edge design, materials, and manufacturing processes. Be it our clear polymer magazines or the fastest loaders the shooting world has ever seen, our dedication to our core values keeps us at the forefront of innovation and value for our customers. ETS products are reliable and affordable with a lifetime warranty and are always proudly made in the USA.