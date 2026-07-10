Vortex Gives the Crossfire II Red Dot a Solar-Powered Overhaul

Vortex just gave its Crossfire red dot a serious update. The new Vortex Crossfire II Solar Red Dot adds a larger 25mm objective, motion activation, an Aimpoint T1/T2 footprint, and up to 150,000 hours of solar-assisted runtime.

The original Crossfire built its reputation as an affordable red dot for ARs, rimfires, shotguns, and range guns. It worked well, but the red-dot market has moved quickly. Motion activation, solar assistance, push-button controls, and better mounting compatibility have become common even among reasonably priced optics. The Crossfire II brings Vortex’s entry-level tube dot up to speed.

The most noticeable change is the larger 25mm objective lens. That should provide a more open sight picture than the original Crossfire, especially when shooting with both eyes open. Vortex also says the larger window produces a clearer image and works better behind a magnifier.

Inside is a straightforward 2 MOA dot, available in red or green. Shooters get 12 brightness settings—10 daylight settings and two intended for use with night vision. The emitter was also kept low in the housing to avoid cluttering the sight picture.

Solar Power and Shake Awake

Vortex’s Auto D-TEC system reads the available ambient light and automatically decides whether to draw power from the solar panel or the CR2032 battery. Vortex estimates up to 150,000 hours of runtime on a medium setting with solar assistance. As always, that number depends on brightness and use, but it is still a significant increase over the 50,000-hour rating of the non-solar Crossfire II.

All four Crossfire II models include motion activation and a 10-minute automatic shutoff. Leave the rifle sitting and the dot powers down. Pick it up, and the reticle returns at the last brightness setting. Shooters who dislike automatic shutoffs can disable the feature.

The solar models place their push-button controls on the side because the panel occupies the top of the housing. The buttons sit nearly flush, so they should be less likely to snag on gear or get bumped accidentally.

Vortex Gets the Mounting Right

Vortex went with the common Aimpoint T1/T2 footprint, which gives shooters access to a huge selection of aftermarket mounts. The optic also includes both a low mount and a lower-third co-witness mount. That makes it easy to move between an AR, rimfire rifle, shotgun, or just about anything else wearing a Picatinny rail.

The solar model measures 2.60 inches long and weighs 4.47 ounces. Proper torque specifications are engraved directly on the included mount—a small detail that saves shooters from hunting through the manual during installation.

Vortex is offering three solar versions: black with a red dot, tan with a red dot, and black with a green dot. Each carries a $249.99 MSRP.

The Crossfire II Solar takes a familiar, affordable Vortex optic and adds the features shooters actually want for use on the range. Better glass, smarter battery management, optional motion activation, and a mounting footprint that does not lock owners into proprietary hardware.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.