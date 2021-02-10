Leupold Announces Launch of New-for-2021 Mark 3HD Line of Riflescopes

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, has announced the arrival of its new Mark 3HD line of tactical riflescopes. With MIL-based adjustments, HD lenses, an exposed elevation adjustment dial, and a low-profile power selector ring, this series delivers everything a shooter could ask for.

Featuring Leupold’s Elite Optical System, the Mark 3HD delivers excellent dawn-to-dusk light transmission for a bright image when it matters most, elite-level glare reduction in harsh light, and the resolution and clarity that diehard shooters demand. 30mm maintubes across the entire line allow for more elevation adjustment.

1.5-4×20, 3-9×40, 4-12×40, 6-18×50, and 8-24×50 models will be available in early 2021, in several illuminated and non-illuminated reticle options.

“The marketplace has been calling for more versatile, do-it-all riflescopes with features that are at home on competition guns and personal defense rifles,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “The Mark 3HD line offers those features–the MIL-based adjustments, the exposed turrets, the right reticles–all alongside the class-leading optical performance Leupold is known for.”

Six reticles will be available, depending on model. Three are available with FireDot illumination, creating a visible aiming point in any light condition. Select models may also feature a precision side focus adjustment. With the exception of the 1.5-4×20 models, the entire Mark 3HD line features Leupold’s P5 dial with 0.1-MIL adjustments.

Built to Leupold’s legendary standards for rugged reliability, the Mark 3HD line features scratch-resistant lenses and is waterproof and fogproof. Its ultra-lightweight design more effectively disperses recoil.

Like all Leupold riflescopes, the Mark 3HD is proudly designed, machined, and assembled in the company’s Beaverton, Ore. factory and guaranteed to perform for life.

