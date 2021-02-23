New from Springfield Armory – Hellcat RDP “Rapid Defense Pistol”

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory has expanded its Hellcat micro-compact pistol lineup with the Hellcat RDP 9mm. “RDP” stands for “Rapid Defense Pistol”, and according to the release it is “…replete with features [that make it] even more versatile”. Hellcat pistols have been extremely popular since their initial release, with numerous positive reviews appearing both here and in other places. It’s no surprise they continue to evolve the line.

In simplest terms, the RDP is an original OSP model Hellcat that has been upgraded with a 3.8 in. threaded barrel, pistol compensator, and optic — the latter accessory also being a debut from Springfield Armory.

As SA describes it, the little red dot is from their new HEX optics line: it’s called the Wasp.

“Direct-mounted on the slide of the Hellcat RDP is the all-new HEX Wasp red dot, utilizing the Springfield Micro footprint made popular by the Hellcat OSP. The ruggedly built, IPX7 waterproof-rated Wasp features an aluminum body and an anti-glare-coated glass lens, and its low-mount design means it can co-witness with the handgun’s fixed tritium/luminescent front sight and Tactical Rack U-Notch rear sight.”

There are as of this writing two variants of HEX optic, the afore-mentioned 3.5 MOA Wasp and the 3.5 MOA Dragonfly. There is also an XD-M OSP Optics Mounting Plate available in the Hex Optics section of Springfield’s website.

This isn’t the first Hellcat to be seen mounting a Hellcat (as you may recall from a previous Ammoland review featuring a Shield RMSc), but it’s the first one bearing their own proprietary optic.

Steve Kramer, VP of Springfield Armory Marketing, is quoted as saying, “We are excited about the introduction of HEX optics for the self-defense market. Built to the same standards of quality and performance you have come to expect from Springfield Armory, HEX precision-crafted optics offer exceptional value and are backed by a lifetime warranty.”

The RDP’s Self Indexing Compensator is designed to vent gas from the barrel to mitigate muzzle rise (traditionally a problem with small pistols) and felt recoil. It is made of 8082 aluminum and features a patented self-indexing mounting system that Springfield says will ensure correct port orientation “every time”. This should eliminate the need for shims and tools.

Additional features include an optional low-profile ambi (manual) safety at the rear of the frame and the new Gen 2 Hellcat trigger.

The RDP will accept both 11-round and 13-round Hellcat magazines.

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.