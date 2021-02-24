Team SIG’s Lena Miculek Takes Overall PCC Title at Florida Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER congratulates Team SIG professional shooter Lena Miculek for a remarkable career first for taking the Overall Championship Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC) division title at the 2021 Annual Florida Open. Additionally, Miculek earned the High Lady title and First Grandmaster for the competition.

“Congratulations to Lena on this historical win and earning the overall championship title for the PCC division at this year’s Florida Open,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “We are extremely proud of Lena for this monumental achievement, and for being a trail blazer for females in the industry. This is just the start of the 2021 competition season and knowing how dedicated Lena is to her training, and her unmatched skill as a PCC competitor, we can’t wait to see what her achievements will be as the 2021 season continues to unfold.”

To earn her multiple titles at the 2021 Florida Open, Lena competed through ten stages using her MPX PCC 9mm with a ROMEO3XL red dot reflex sight.

“This match was a difficult one, but my goal throughout was consistency and I managed to come away with a personal achievement that I am very proud of,” added Miculek. “In 2021 I set some lofty goals for myself which included taking my PCC competition to the next level and proving, through wins like this, that females in professional shooting sports can consistently move past the high lady title and win it all.”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO3XL red dot reflex sight used by Team SIG Pro Shooter Lena Miculek can be purchased online at sigsauer.com/store or retailers everywhere.

The 2021 Florida Open was hosted by Universal Shooting Academy in Frostproof, Florida, February 18 -21, 2021.

