Delaware State Police Adopts SIG SAUER P320 Pistols

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc., announced the Delaware State Police has adopted SIG SAUER P320RXP Pistols which features a factory-installed SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro red dot sight. Delaware State Police is a division of the Delaware Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security and is responsible for law enforcement and traffic regulation across the state of Delaware with over 700 troopers.

“We are extremely pleased with our decision to make a department-wide transition to the P320 RXP and incorporate the capability of a red dot optic to our P320 official duty pistols,” stated Colonel Melissa Zebley, Superintendent of Delaware State Police. “All of our troopers recently completed the training and instruction process with the new pistols and optic and we’ve noticed the outstanding accuracy of the P320 pistol and the pairing with the ROMEO1Pro optics has added a new level of fast, responsive target acquisition.”

The SIG SAUER P320 RXP pistol is a 9mm striker-fired pistol that comes with factory-installed ROMEO1PRO Open Reflex sight and suppressor height backup sights, ambidextrous slide catch lever, reversible magazine catch, and a modular polymer grip module available in small, medium, and large. The intuitive 3-point takedown of the pistol requires no trigger pull for disassembly, and safety features include a striker safety and disconnect safety.

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1PRO is a miniature open reflex red dot sight, available with either a 3MOA or 6MOA red dot. It comes with 12 brightness settings for a full range of lighting conditions, and the TruHold™ Lockless Zeroing System designed to endure recoil and return to zero shot after shot. The ROMEO1PRO features a molded glass aspheric lens with high-performance coatings for superior light transmittance and zero distortion, a new upgraded point-source emitter for increased brightness in day or night conditions, MOTAC, a 20,000-hour battery life, and an IPX-7 waterproof rating. The ROMEO1PRO is housed in aircraft-grade aluminum to ensure corrosion resistance, includes a ruggedized steel protective shroud in the box for extreme durability.

“As more and more law enforcement agencies are beginning to see the value of red dot optics, and allow them as an option within their agencies, the Delaware State Police is leading the way,” added Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice president, Law Enforcement Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This is the very first statewide agency to incorporate a red dot pistol as the department-wide standard, and we are incredibly proud of the positive feedback we have received throughout their transition and training to the SIG SAUER P320 RXP pistols.”

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.