FN Demonstrates Cutting-Edge Technology at Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- FN America, LLC, maker of the world’s most battle-proven firearms, is pleased to announce that the company has been selected to participate in the U.S. Army’s Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE), taking place March 9, 2021, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Following a highly successful AEWE demonstration of the company’s emerging technology last December, FN will further exhibit their e-Novation suite of revolutionary weapon enablers that provide innovative and disruptive technology that resonate and align with the U.S. Army’s modernization efforts.

“For the past 130 years, FN has delivered small arms solutions to militaries worldwide. At the heart of our business is the goal of improving and enhancing solider capabilities,” said Mark Cherpes, President and CEO for FN America, LLC. “This demonstration for AEWE allows us to further showcase our newest technology that facilitates training solutions and enables new possibilities in battlefield situational awareness. We are looking forward to demonstrating these emerging technologies for the U.S. Army.” “We are extremely proud to have been invited to demonstrate our e-Novation solutions,” said Todd Smith, Vice President for FN’s military operations. “FN leads the way in integrating enablers onto the weapon platforms and the technologies we are demonstrating at AEWE directly meet the U.S. military’s requirements and approach to Soldier as a System.”

The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) assesses Cross Domain Maneuver (CDM) concepts and capabilities at the lower tactical echelon in support of Multi Domain Operations (MDO). The Experimentation Force (EXFOR) will employ mutually supporting lethal and nonlethal capabilities across multiple domains(air, land, space, and cyberspace), the electromagnetic spectrum, and the information environment to create a synergistic effect that increases relative combat power and provides overmatch. It is the Army’s primary venue for Small Unit modernization, providing capability developers, Cross Functional Teams (CFTs), PEO’s, Army Science and Technology (S&T) community, and industry a repeatable, credible, rigorous operational experiment supporting both concept and material development.

FN’s e-Novation product line encompasses solutions addressing marksmanship training, aiming devices and small arms management. To learn more on these products or FN’s full military portfolio, please visit fnamerica.com.

About FN America, LLC

Carry the Future.® | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A. provides U.S. military, law enforcement and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of-the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name.

FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally.

FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land and sea applications, remote weapon stations, small caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance and communication capabilities.

