USCCA Says Fight For National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Will Continue

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) released the following statement regarding votes in the U.S. House of Representatives this morning in which a slim majority of lawmakers passed two new gun control bills, while blocking an effort to pass bipartisan national concealed carry reciprocity legislation:

“This country does not need more failed anti-gun laws that ultimately do nothing to stop crime, but hinder law-abiding Americans’ natural-born right to protect themselves and their families,” Tim Schmidt, President and Founder of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association said today. “With record numbers of Americans stepping forward and choosing to be their family’s first line of defense, Congress should be focused on protecting, not criminalizing, these most responsible members of our communities. If Congress and the Biden Administration really want to prioritize Americans’ safety, they should finally get serious about passing H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which will help law-abiding gun owners better protect themselves and their families.”

In the last week alone, Schmidt penned two op-eds that ran in The Hill newspaper as well as Townhall.com in which he outlined the importance of Congress finally addressing concealed carry reciprocity instead of more failed anti-gun laws. U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08), author of H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, tried to force a vote on his bipartisan legislation as an amendment to the underlying bill today, but it was blocked by the Democratic majority.

“The U.S. Concealed Carry Association commends Congressman Hudson for trying to pass H.R. 38 in the House, as well as those who stood with him today. It’s very disappointing that a small majority of lawmakers instead chose to block this common-sense effort which would have helped millions of Americans better protect themselves every day. The fight to pass this important legislation will go on and the USCCA will continue to be behind it 100%,” Schmidt concluded.

About the USCCA

The US Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for them for the before, during and after of a lawful act of self-defense. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners.”