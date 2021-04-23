Are Anti-Gunners Responsible for Deaths Caused by Dangerous Gun Laws? ~VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Boulder, Colorado grocery store killing made it clear to many, who may have been on the fence with the idea of gun ownership for the purpose of self-defense, that the responsibility for the safety of American citizens lies in the hands of the American citizens. Legislators will never be able to stop the hatred that harbors itself away in the hearts of killers. Frankly, they don’t seem to want to stop it. They appear to be more focused on eliminating the rights of law-abiding Americans and the ability of good people to defend themselves by implementing unconstitutional and dangerous gun laws. At what point will all American citizens realize, that it is up to them to protect and defend themselves and their families?

While anti-gun legislators continue to push for more Gun-Free Zones and gun laws that inhibit self-defense; smart American citizens are starting to realize that it’s time to take the responsibility of their own lives into their own hands. The blame for mass killings lies, not with a gun rather with the killer, but the responsibility lies with all of us. It is time for responsible adults to put aside the anti-gun rhetoric, ignore the left-wing propaganda, and own the responsibility of self-defense because we know the cops can’t be there in time to do it for us.

So, while the anti-gun crowd may quiver at the thought of someone suggesting that people defend themselves, they ignore the fact that through their rhetoric, anti-gun propaganda, support of senseless gun-legislation, and defunding of police departments, they have been contributing to the senseless loss of life. On average, gun owners are able to deter violent attacks over 2.5 million times per year in America simply by having a gun in their possession. Most often just the mere presence of a gun will stop an attack. This data was compiled in a study done by Gary Kleck, a Florida Criminologist and backed by data from the CDC. It’s time for people to wake up, put their fears aside and become responsible citizens. Killers will not be stopped by gun laws and unarmed citizens. As a matter of fact, they pay no attention to gun laws and seek out unarmed citizens.

In 2020 we saw a large spike in gun sales, primarily due to formerly non-gun-owning citizens realizing that their lives could be at risk after witnessing the left-wing riots that occurred across America. Now is the time for the anti-gun crowd and non-gun-owners to take a long hard look at what their legislators and left-wing politicians have done to create this deadly environment, recognize how the anti-gun propaganda machine has been grinding away at the fears around guns, understand that anti-gun law-makers use killings to justify more dangerous gun laws and wake up to the cold hard reality that your life is your own responsibility.

Politicians like Joe Biden have been implementing dangerous laws that take away the ability of self-defense while left-wing media has been hard at work cultivating a fear of guns that makes people believe these laws are good. This has been happening for decades. Take Joe Biden’s 1990 Gun-Free School Zones Act for instance. Ever since Biden introduced the Act, school killings have nearly doubled. Thanks a lot Joe.

Killers don’t care about your politically manufactured gun fear. As a matter of fact, they count on it; and the cute little sign you put on your business that says “no guns allowed,” is a notification to killers that you value politics over your own life and the lives of your customers.

So, to the anti-gun crowd, it’s time for you to grow up and wake up to the fact that your vision of a World without violence doesn’t exist in real life, and as long as you continue to live that delusion, you are putting good people in danger. Your life and the lives of your family are your responsibility. Stop making others responsible for your bad decisions, irrational gun fear, and Utopian fantasies.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege.

It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Good Gun Bad Guy

The Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.