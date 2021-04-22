Award-Winning Firearms Journalist Stephen Gutowski Launches The Reload

Alexandria, VA –(AmmoLand.com)- Stephen Gutowski, an award-winning journalist who has reported on firearms policy and politics for over a decade, launched a new publication called The Reload on Monday, April 19th, 2021.

The Reload will be an independent, reader-funded publication offering facts-first journalism on firearms. It will cover gun politics, policy, and culture with accuracy and expertise rarely found in other media outlets. The Reload (www.thereload.com) will be a place for sober, serious firearms reporting and expert analysis.

Readers can subscribe to a free newsletter outlining the week’s most important gun stories and breaking news alerts. Or they can upgrade to a paid membership where they will get access to exclusive posts, a weekly analysis newsletter breaking down how those stories will affect American gun owners, and access to story comments as well as the members’ forum.

The Reload is offering a 30% discount for those who sign up at launch. It is also offering a limited-time Co-Founders tier that includes a lifetime membership and an all-inclusive range day with Stephen Gutowski. The initial run of 10 sold out on day one, which led The Reload to open up 10 more slots. 2 have already sold, which leaves 8 slots available in the final run of Co-Founders memberships.

Stephen Gutowski, the founder of The Reload, is a certified firearms safety instructor with over a decade of experience reporting on the gun-owning community. Recently, his reporting has been pivotal in the NRA’s ongoing bankruptcy and repeatedly cited in court filings through the case. On Tuesday, in one of the first pieces at The Reload, he published a leaked copy of the ATF’s proposal to ban “ghost guns” by broadly expanding their power to regulate unfinished gun parts as requested by President Biden.

Visit The Reload Today

Gutowski has appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, and his work has been featured in every major news publication across the ideological spectrum. He has been cited by Fox News. Ammoland, The Wallstreet Journal, National Review, Armed American Radio, Gun Talk Radio, The New York Times, and dozens of other outlets. His work has been praised by Dana Loesch, Katie Pavlich, Maggie Haberman, Jake Tapper, Erick Erickson, and many more.