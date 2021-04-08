By Inflicting Injustice, Biden Further Divides America

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Biden’s plans to punish both those who build firearms for themselves and those who own AR-15 pistols (or other pistols based on modern, multi-purpose semiautomatic rifles) for crimes and acts of madness aren’t going to bring about any unity. Nor should they – these actions are a deliberate infliction of injustice on law-abiding Americans, and the infliction of injustice has consequences.

Contrary to a take from National Review, these actions are a big deal. When Ammoland covered legislative efforts to target the so-called “ghost guns,” we noted that the implications went beyond just another gun ban. Since any 3D printer or CNC machine could produce a firearm if it was given the right design there was now an ugly choice: Give anti-Second Amendment extremists something ripe for abuse, or allow the anti-First Amendment extremism from the likes of Gurbir Grewel to run rampant.

In addition, this injustice is being done through a clear denial of current laws. Federal law only requires that firearms be subjected to background checks, and the part of the firearm that requires a background check has been long defined as the completed receiver. The other parts were never covered before. Again, it’s not about actually addressing misuse. They could simply use provisions of 18 USC 922(g), which even applies to homemade firearms, to do that if they were serious.

That doesn’t even get into the AR-15 pistols. Again, these are not exactly the type for concealed carry – unless your everyday wear involves a trench coat. Something like a Rock River LAR-15 or LAR-9 pistol, though, makes excellent sense for home defense, especially for those who can’t handle a shotgun’s recoil. Legislation that recognizes this is currently pending in this Congress, but anti-Second Amendment extremists currently control both houses.

When people are being punished for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit, it doesn’t matter how mild the punishment is, they are still being wrongly punished, and they have every right – the duty, even – to resist the deliberate infliction of injustice. Yet anti-Second Amendment extremists will have no trouble smearing us as child killers – for the “crime” of defending ourselves from wrongfully being punished. Biden’s actions – and his refusal to denounce the smears of anti-Second Amendment extremists – mean he has forfeited any claim to being a uniter.

That said, we are not helpless in this fight. There are thousands of people in this country who own AR-15 pistols. There are hundreds, if not more, who have bought things like 80 percent receivers to build their own firearms. Each and every one of them has a case that they are being wrong punished, and have the right to contest that in court. After all, sheer volume worked before and was a plan the anti-Second Amendment extremists wanted to use against us.

In addition, a further check can be obtained in the 2022 midterms.

Second Amendment supporters should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.