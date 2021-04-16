Christensen Arms Introduces New Modern Precision Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Christensen Arms, manufacturer of state-of-the-art precision firearms and custom carbon fiber barrels is proud to announce the new Modern Precision Pistol (MPP). Weighing in at just 4.4 to 5.8 lbs., this new MPP was created for situations that require a lightweight, compact firearm such as backpacking or back-country hunting.

Building upon the success of their Modern Precision Rifle (MPR), the Modern Precision Pistol (MPP) is a purpose-built, bolt-action pistol chassis. It is initially available in four calibers with a muzzle-threaded barrel, in lengths ranging from 7.5” to 12.5”, creating an ideal suppressor

host.

“We are excited to offer this new MPP in a bolt-action pistol design. The intent was to offer shooters the same familiarity and performance of the MPR in a compact, pistol chassis system,” said Stephen Graham, Senior VP of Marketing, Christensen Arms. “This MPP has the same

accuracy potential and dependability as our field-proven MPR’s, as they share many of the same features and components.”

The new MPP’s standard features include Christensen Arms’ legendary carbon fiber barrel, adjustable side-baffle brake, precision-machined action, and fluted bolt, oversized bolt knob, 20-MOA optic rail, forward mount rail with an integrated barricade stop, 5-round detachable AICS

magazine, TriggerTech flat trigger, an ergonomic pistol grip, and retains QD and MLOK accessory attachment points. Combine that with a folding SB Tactical stabilizing brace, and the new Modern Precision Pistol is built to take pistol performance to new distances.

Specifications

Chambering: .300 BLK -.223 REM – 6.5 CRDMR – .308 WIN

Barrel Length: 7.5” – 10.5″ – 12.5″ – 12.5″

Twist Rate: 1/5 – 1/7 – 1/8 – 1/7

Overall length: 28.25” – 31.25” – 33.25” 33.25”

MSRP starting at: $2,295

To learn more about the new MPP and the complete product offerings from Christensen Arms, please visit www.christensenarms.com or follow us on social media @christensensarms.

About Christensen Arms:

With almost 25 years of firearm experience focused on incorporating top-tier aerospace materials and processes into production—Christensen Arms manufactures some of the most lightweight, precise, and accurate firearms in the industry and around the globe. From the very first prototype to current models, the firearms have always been the product of American engineering and the best of American manufacturing.