USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Dvor.com has in stock and shipping Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition in 9mm Luger 124 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Centerfire Pistol Ammo in 20 Round boxes for $17.99. That is $0.899 each a round. Limit 2 per box customer. This offer ends Saturday, April 10th, 2021 or while supplies last. Your shipping satisfaction may vary.

Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition 9mm Luger 124 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Centerfire Pistol Ammo Protection now delivers a knockout blow. Punch draws from Federal Ammunition’s decades of experience designing the world’s finest defensive handgun loads. The bullet’s skived jacket and soft lead core produce the best expansion and penetration for the price, while its nickel-plated brass and sealed primer deliver the reliable feeding and ignition you need to protect yourself. Federal Premium PD9P1: Personal Defense Pistol Ammo, 9mm Luger, Jacketed Hollow Point, 124 grain, 20 Rounds Specifications for Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition 9mm Luger 124 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 20

Bullet Type: Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP)

Bullet Weight: 124 grain

Muzzle Velocity: 1150 ft/s

Primer Location: Centerfire Features of Federal Premium Personal Defense 9mm Luger 124gr. JHP Pistol Ammo – 20 Rounds Jacketed hollow-point bullet design provides a balanced mix of effective penetration and expansion

Out-performs comparably priced competitor rounds

Nickel-plated brass case with primer seal

Available in the most popular defensive handgun cartridges Package Contents: Federal Premium Personal Defense 9mm Luger 124gr. JHP Pistol Ammo – 20 Rounds.

