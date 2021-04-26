Legislators Find Allies In Women for Gun Rights’ The DC Project

Washington, D.C. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Twelve women representing the DC Project traveled from across the U.S. to meet with elected officials in Washington, D.C. last week. They brought their voices to defend the Second Amendment, made the case that gun rights are women’s rights, and pitched the group as a trusted resource to lawmakers.

DC Project: Gun Rights Are Women’s Rights

In just two and a half days, the DC Project delegation met more than 50 policymakers and senior staff. The DC Project raised awareness that of the 8.4 million new firearm owners last year, 3.4 million of them were women. Studies show a correlation between increased safety and education training and decreased unintentional gun-related injuries and fatalities. By fostering firearm safety and education, not legislation, the DC Project encourages the preservation of America’s gun culture and highlights the diversity and rising demographic of female gun owners.

“Our message resonates,” said DC Project Pennsylvania State Director Kelly Pidgeon. “The ‘anti-gun moms’ don’t speak for us, and with more women arming themselves, the suggestion that we should wait for someone else to come to our rescue is impractical. The DC Project team’s collection of experiences demonstrates how guns put women on a level playing field when it comes to personal safety and how restrictive gun laws place a heavy burden on our well-being.” “When we meet politicians, they learn we are a cross-section of American women,” said DC Project Virginia Delegate and naturalized American citizen Gabby Franco. “We are moms, daughters, and wives. Some of us are experts in firearms education and safety, and many of us have experienced violence. I escaped socialism in Venezuela and saw with my own eyes what happens when the government takes away people’s guns and their ability to defend against tyranny,” said Franco.

Trusted Resource for Legislators

During the meetings with elected officials and their staff, the women of the DC Project discussed the public policy challenges that threaten the Second Amendment. It was paramount to weigh in with legislators on proposed legislation, including enhanced background checks, the nomination of David Chipman to lead the ATF, gun-free zones, and red flag laws. The women of the DC Project proactively offered to provide testimony on critical legislation in the House and Senate.

As a result, DC Project member and Tennessee Delegate, Nikki Goeser, will testify on April 28 before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on The Constitution for a hearing entitled Stop Gun Violence: Extreme Risk Order / “Red Flag” Laws.” Goeser will describe how her stalker murdered her husband in a gun-free zone. The very law intended to protect her made her defenseless as she obeyed it and left her legally permitted firearm in her car. She will explain how red flag laws put her at risk – as her husband’s killer continues to stalk her from prison and has been granted an early release in only seven years. Hers is just one example of how the DC Project clarifies through the real-world experiences of women the many unintended consequences of specific policies.

According to DC Project Founder Dianna Muller, “Even with COVID restrictions and members’ offices closed, we still felt a sense of urgency to insert our voices into the national conversation pushing gun control. We took a chance and went to DC, knowing we may strike out on getting face-to-face meetings, but it turned out we met with many members and staff. Our group is bi-partisan, and we wish to meet and speak with those who push gun control. Yet, we are happy to let the legislators that support our issue know we are here to provide them with armor and information to defend attacks against the 2nd Amendment.”

The DC Project encourages you to make your voice heard. Please call your Senators and tell them to vote against expanding background checks in H.R.8 and H.R.1446 and that you oppose the nomination of David Chipman to serve as Director of the ATF.

“Look up your Senator’s office phone numbers and tell the staffer your concerns and the reason for your call or fill out the email form. Your voice does make a difference!” concluded Muller.

About the DC Project

The DC Project affirms that firearms safety and violence prevention are achieved through education, not legislation. We encourage the preservation of America’s gun culture and highlight the diversity and rising demographic of female gun owners through ongoing advocacy because gun rights are women’s rights. According to Muller, “We believe that self-defense is a human right and that we are our own first responders. We understand the importance of preserving the right to protect ourselves. Members of our foundation regularly stand before legislators and lawmakers on the frontlines of this battle to protect this crucial right and make their voices heard through education. Stand with us by donating to the DC Project and wear the color teal to let others know you support the rights of responsible gun owners too.”

DC Project Foundation

The mission of the DC Project Foundation is to raise awareness among community members, including legislators, that firearms safety and violence prevention are achieved through EDUCATION, not legislation; to encourage the PRESERVATION of America’s gun culture from conservation and commerce to competitive sports, hunting, and self-defense; and to highlight the diversity and rising demographic of female gun owners through ongoing ADVOCACY, because gun rights are women’s rights.

Learn more about the DC Project at www.dcproject.info. Donate at www.dcproject.info/donate, and follow the DC Project on Facebook and Instagram.