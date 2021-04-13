Now THIS Is Lousy Journalism by the Daily Mail

United Kingdom/United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- When it comes to Second Amendment issues, the Daily Mail has a very low bar to clear. Being based in the United Kingdom, it’s understandable if their coverage of the debate over our right to keep and bear arms has a few mistakes. But their coverage of Biden’s latest power grab just shows why loyal AmmoLand readers should point their friends and family to our coverage.

It is understandable that British gun laws, which include injustices anti-Second Amendment extremists dream of inflicting upon us, mean that firearms knowledge is low, but how hard is it to use a search engine to look up pictures and be able to tell the difference between an AK-47-type modern multipurpose semiautomatic rifle and an AR-15? The Daily Mail’s senior U.S. political reporter, it seems, couldn’t be bothered. And you thought Jason Crow’s lying or ignorance was bad. Crow has an excuse – he’s a politician. But journalists purport to lay the facts out to their readers.

While it might sound like a bit of nitpicking, the Daily Mail’s misreporting is actually a lot more serious.

Everyone who has a basic understanding of firearms knows that the real AK-47 is a select-fire rifle. To put it bluntly, if Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene did have one in the picture she posted, due to the provisions of the National Firearms Act, she would have undergone fingerprinting, photographs, and a lengthy wait (almost a year) before she paid for the firearm and got her $200 tax stamp.

We could ignore this media misreporting, if not for the fact that this misreporting, and the failure of so-called “fact-checkers” to call out the lies anti-Second Amendment extremists spew out (like labeling Second Amendment supporters as child killers and domestic terrorists for the “crime” of using our First Amendment rights to defend the Second Amendment) are what enable corporate gun control, financial de-platforming, and abuses of government power, like those carried out by Andrew Cuomo and Letitia James against the National Rifle Association.

The lousy journalism and the lies it enables are a serious threat to us and our ability to persuade fellow Americans. After all, if lies can enable what we’ve seen so far, what happens when the likes of Cuomo and James are done with the NRA? Will they stop there, or will Ammoland, the Second Amendment Foundation, and other entities that tell you the truth about their agenda be next on their list of targets?

This is why Second Amendment supporters should urge their state lawmakers to pass versions of the Freedom Financing Act and the Fair Access to Banking Act that can prevent this. To get those passed at the federal level, Second Amendment supporters should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.