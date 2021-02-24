Addressing Financial De-Platforming A Must

United States/Your Neighborhood – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters need to understand why many anti-Second Amendment extremists are targeting banks and financial service companies – because our Achilles heel is not so much government action, it’s the money. Sound crazy? Not really. Throughout history, exercising our right to keep and bear arms has always involved money.

Think about the guns you own. In many cases you bought the firearms, either new or used. But at some point, somebody needed to acquire them from the FFL, who acquired them from the business that manufactured them or the business who imported them from a foreign country, where somebody manufactured them. This is true for every firearm that us privately owned (or owned by a federal, state, or local government), even for the ones you inherited from your parents (or other relatives).

This is why the push for corporate gun control is so dangerous. Take, for instance, the action Salesforce announced in 2019. Banks and financial service companies, in particular, can have a massive impact on our rights – and we presently have few options should there be a concerted effort. Part of the fight will involve passing state-level legislation to prohibit discrimination against the firearms industry and Second Amendment advocacy groups.

But we can’t just fight in the legislative and political arena. In this case, voting with our wallets – not to mention our 401(k)s, IRAs, and other accounts – is just as important. Loyalty cannot be a one-way street. If a bank or insurance company is taking fire for refusing to bow down to extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda, we need to back them with our business and support to the greatest extent possible.

In some ways, those who seek to inflict injustice upon us make it easy: The same year Salesforce made its pronouncement, one anti-Second Amendment group began a pressure campaign to boycott banks it viewed as too Second Amendment-friendly. So, we have a starting point on that basis.

As important as contacting your Representatives and Senators and politely urging their support of the Second Amendment and supporting the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible are, this alone is not going to protect our rights over the long term.

The fact of the matter is that the fight for the Second Amendment has become a full-spectrum conflict. The boardroom and cubicle have now become places where our Second Amendment rights are debated and acted on. Given today’s climate, Second Amendment supporters who are in that arena will have some tough calls to make – if open advocacy is not an option, they can always contact the team at Ammoland to blow the whistle on plans to attack our rights.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.