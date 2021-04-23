Violence Monopolist Madonna Unleashes Raving Inner Totalitarian

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Wake up, America,” Madonna demands on an Instagram video as she glues #GunControlNow hashtag posters to a wall. “In the name of the Revolution!”

The ski mask to establish solidarity with “street justice warriors” and “oppressed” people of color is almost funny coming from someone oozing with “white privilege” and an estimated net worth of $850M. What it really is, though, is delusional, and any laughing needs to be tempered with the recognition that she amassed that wealth because untold multitudes of cult-like useful idiots consider themselves her fans and embrace her pronouncements, which gives them disproportionate media and political clout.

And it figures she’d end another Instagram video with a quote threatening “change” from radical communist Angela Davis. Who knows if that’s what inspired her to threaten to blow up the Trump White House?

Just because you’re not interested in the Immaterial Girl doesn’t mean the string-pullers who have empowered her to be a social influencer aren’t interested in you, or more specifically, in your disarmament and defenselessness.

There’s a new Vaccination!! Its [sic] called GUN CONTROL! Should be mandatory, for all citizens” Madonna declares. “It will SAVE LIVES!”

But no one is talking about taking your guns, right? All they want are some “commonsense gun safety laws.” And “mandatory” means armed agents of the state (just not “cops”!) will force you to comply at gunpoint. If you refuse and defy, they’ll kill you, assuming (you don’t successfully resist). Forget the Constitution and unalienable rights – this is being done “in the name of the Revolution,” remember? As for saving lives, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership showed us years ago how that has historically worked out with its “Genocide Chart.”

To make her case for a monopoly of violence and that enforcers be the “Only Ones” who are armed, she cites cases where police have shot unarmed black males in a rant so full of contradictions and demands for naked tyranny that only the terminally ignorant and stupid could miss them:

“Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20! The Officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter. This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalized in our society. Yes-people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own. If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns. As for Police killing innocent children. Shooting and suffocating and brutalizing innocent children……….They should go immediately to jail for the rest of their lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system.”

You got that, officers? No trials for you! And there go your lives! In the name of the Revolution!

Maybe it’s time to think about whose side you want to take in this, and start demanding some answers from your police and union leaders about why no politically-appointed chiefs and “progressive” county sheriffs, the ones out calling for more “gun control” edicts, haven’t loudly condemned such a chilling, totalitarian demand. And maybe it’s time we all ought to be putting the same pressure on Michel Bloomberg’s noisy band of subversive Astroturfers—you’ll notice Madonna copied @Everytown on her little manifesto, and their silence must mean they have no more problem with it than “@kellyripa and 20, 421 others” who “liked” it.

But wait, as late TV pitchman Billy Mayes used to say, there’s more! She’s got a comparatively powerless woman to bully with collectivist bigotry to the delight of her ginned-up minions, and a whopper of a lie to spread.

“I would bet you have people with guns to protect you and your family,” an Instagram comment poster with the screen name karengayler offered, attempting in vain to bring some rationality into a “discussion” that won’t allow it. “But the little people can be left unarmed. If you take the guns away criminals will ALWAYS find weapons. The rest of us innocent people will be victims.

“You live behind high walls with protection. You do not live in the real world,” Ms. Gayler correctly noted. Criminals do not fear police, judges, or jail. But if we are an armed society, they would fear the victims.”

“B***h I don’t have any security or armed guards around me,” Madonna shot back. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you. You know nothing about me or my life.

“The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people,” she claimed. “But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.

“Of course your name is Karen,” she concluded, obviously believing she’d scored a major putdown along with major points.

Let’s start with the name-calling. Note that while an ad hominem argument is a logical fallacy “ridicule” is a key tactic from collectivist “organizer” Saul Alinsky’s subversive manifesto, Rules for Radicals:

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.”

A truism I’ve noted over the years is that for “progressives,” every day is Opposite Day. What I mean by that is we see time and again how they project the very things they are “guilty” of onto those they despise. In this case, Madonna is considered by the trivial-minded and superficial as a paragon of what it means to be a powerful and independent woman – yet her first and last impulses are to resort to sexism and bullying.

“About ten years ago, people woke up to the misogyny of name-calling particularly around the term ‘b****,’” An Injustice!, an “intersectional publication, geared toward voices, values, and identities,” observed. “A man would be assertive. A woman who spoke up — with or without increased volume — was a b****.”

That and the term “Karen” used as an insult applies exclusively to women.

“This isn’t just about the fact that name-calling is the number one form of bullying, and that lots of women named Karen are actually suffering from anxiety and depression simply because of their names,” writer Marni Troop argues. “There are … other, very significant, problems with continuing down this frankly juvenile road that is so vastly spread across social media. The first is dis-empowerment of women.”

That’s kind of the opposite of what Madonna and the “fans” egging her on would say they stand for, don’t you think? And then consider how an innocent little girl named Karen must feel when her classmates pick up the put-down from the “adults” they imprint off of. That, and disparaging individuals based on groups they “belong” to, regardless of choice, is not only a form of bigotry, but it’s also a form of … collectivism.

In the name of the Revolution, right?

As for not knowing Madonna, it would not be out of line to say, “I wish!” Not only won’t she shut up about herself, but each act of staged narcissistic exhibitionism is also followed by instant media saturation of her demand for attention du jour. There’s actually a bibliography of “the different written works about Madonna, including biographies, journals, articles, essays, and theses.”

Bafflingly, not only do the obsessed write them, even more people read them. But don’t look for any of those to include documentation showing, in addition to everything else, that she’s a demonstrable liar.

She doesn’t “have any security or armed guards around me”? She dares Ms. Gayler to “come see me and tell me to my face”?

Let’s just cut to the chase and do a Google image search on the term “Madonna bodyguard.”

We could follow some of those links and see her “escorted out of Aura nightclub by her personal bodyguard just after 1 am,” or look at the Getty image of a bodyguard escorting her after an AIDS benefit, or read about how here “ex-bodyguard and lover” cashed in on her love notes, or just wonder how close to Madonna’s face Ms. Gaylor could get with these watchdogs stiff-arming anyone who gets too close.

It probably wouldn’t be a good idea to look Madonna up at home and ring her doorbell, either, at least if she doesn’t want one of the estate security guards to shoot her, as happened to an intruder in 1995. I do wonder if it will be enough, though, when her usefulness as an idiot has ended and the tumbrels come for her.

Still, there is one recommendation Madonna offers in her latest Instagram ravings that armed citizenry advocates can all agree with though, especially noting the Democrat Socialists of America asking if we are asleep:

Are you sleeping, Are you sleeping,

Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie,

And when the revolution comes,

We’ll kill you all with knives and guns,

Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie

Wake up, America.

Wake up, America.

