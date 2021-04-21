Winchester Ammunition Awarded U.S. Army Contract

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester has been selected by the U.S. Army as the second source provider for small-caliber rifle ammunition. This most recent contract is for 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and 50 caliber ammunition with an initial order of $37 million and is the third consecutive second source contract Olin Winchester has received.

“Winning this contract, combined with being selected as the operating contractor at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, solidifies Winchester’s position supplying small caliber ammunition to the U.S. military,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester. “Winchester has proven time and again that we can meet and exceed the exacting standards required by our military customers,” said Kevin Noonan, director of military programs and strategy. “The reason you see Winchester continue to win these contracts is because we are delivering quality, cost-effective products on time.”

Winchester is the world leader in the development, production, and supply of advanced, high-performance small-caliber ammunition. Since World War I, Winchester has been the U.S. Army’s largest commercial supplier of small-caliber ammunition and has met the needs of law enforcement and U.S armed forces with decades of support at the highest levels.

