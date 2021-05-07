Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

DVOR.com has a great price on the Al Mar Knives S.E.R.E. 2020 G Series Folding Knife at just $38.00.

Al Mar Knives S.E.R.E. 2020 G Series Folding Knife The SERE 2020 3.6 Blade is world renown as one of the strongest tactical folders in existence. Originally designed by Al Mar and Colonel Nick Rowe in the early 1980s for the U.S. Armys SERE school, todays updated models are strongerand the most precisely crafted versions we’ve ever made. Blade Length: 3.6 in

Closed Length: 4.8 in

Blade Material: D2

Knife Application: Folding Blade

Overall Length: 8.375 in

Handle Material: G10

Handle Length: 4.8 in

Handle Color: Black

Blade Finish: Satin

Blade Shape: Talon

Blade Thickness: 0.15 in

Blade Grind: Flat

Lock Type: Liner Lock

Opening Method: Spring Assist

Weight: 4.7 oz The SERE 2020 features black G-10 handle scales, pillar construction, flow through design, and our left/right reversible Deep Carry Pocket Clip that provides discrete carry and delivers the kind of performance you need in the real world.

