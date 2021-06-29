Addressing Straw Purchasers And Other Bad Apples A Must For 2A Supporters

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Sometimes, there are some things that we don’t want to admit but ignoring them is just not feasible, nor is it wise. It’s unpleasant to deal with those who give the many of us who safely, responsibly, and prudently exercise our constitutional right to keep and bear arms a black eye. Those who own – or wish to own – modern multi-purpose semiautomatic long guns know that all too well, especially after a mass shooting. The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters need to deal with the straw purchasers and other bad apples.

The harsh reality is that Michael Bloomberg and his stooges are looking for any excuse they can to inflict their anti-second Amendment extremism on the country, no matter what. It’s like Aesop’s fable of the wolf and the lamb, they find whatever excuse they can to justify the injustice they seek to inflict by punishing millions of Americans who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights for horrific crimes and acts of madness they did not commit.

Now, when we are talking about “straw purchasers,” we’re not talking about people who buy a firearm as a gift for a friend or family member. In fact, federal and state laws should be reformed to make that sort of thing hassle-free and worry-free for any law-abiding citizen. We are discussing the people who knowingly are buying firearms on behalf of those who intend to use them in the course of committing violent crimes or while engaged in the drug trade. The fact is, while some of the categories in 18 USC 922(d) need to go, the provisions covering fugitives, felons, illegal aliens, and those dishonorably discharged (who have been convicted by a general court-martial) certainly would pass constitutional muster.

More importantly, Second Amendment supporters know how often “gunrunning” is used to justify calls for legislation like “one gun a month” schemes that ration our Second Amendment rights. Sending some “straw purchasers” to federal prison is a small price to pay when it can prevent the spread of “gun rationing.”

Similarly, addressing those who misuse firearms in the commission of violent crimes is in our interest. Already, we have Terry McAuliffe acting as if violent crime is the fault of those who support the Second Amendment. As if McAuliffe didn’t know about the many left-wing DAs who put thugs back on the streets or the fact that the Justice Department can’t be bothered to actually use laws that punish the misuse of firearms, like the sentencing enhancements in 18 USC 924.

Would breaking out those unused tools and supporting Senator Cotton’s legislation to bring back the Armed Career Criminal Act really be that much of a sacrifice when it can convince our fellow Americans to oppose an abomination like the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act?

Freedom has never been free – it often has come from sacrifices. Second Amendment supporters are not asked to give their lives. But they do need to figure out ways to convince our fellow Americans to oppose the anti-Second Amendment extremism from the likes of Bloomberg and the Biden-Harris regime. Second Amendment supporters should also support NRA-ILA and NRA-PVF to ensure the defeat of anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.