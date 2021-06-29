Addressing Straw Purchasers And Other Bad Apples A Must For 2A Supporters

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Sometimes, there are some things that we don’t want to admit but ignoring them is just not feasible, nor is it wise. It’s unpleasant to deal with those who give the many of us who safely, responsibly, and prudently exercise our constitutional right to keep and bear arms a black eye. Those who own – or wish to own – modern multi-purpose semiautomatic long guns know that all too well, especially after a mass shooting. The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters need to deal with the straw purchasers and other bad apples.
The harsh reality is that Michael Bloomberg and his stooges are looking for any excuse they can to inflict their anti-second Amendment extremism on the country, no matter what. It’s like Aesop’s fable of the wolf and the lamb, they find whatever excuse they can to justify the injustice they seek to inflict by punishing millions of Americans who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights for horrific crimes and acts of madness they did not commit.
Now, when we are talking about “straw purchasers,” we’re not talking about people who buy a firearm as a gift for a friend or family member. In fact, federal and state laws should be reformed to make that sort of thing hassle-free and worry-free for any law-abiding citizen. We are discussing the people who knowingly are buying firearms on behalf of those who intend to use them in the course of committing violent crimes or while engaged in the drug trade. The fact is, while some of the categories in 18 USC 922(d) need to go, the provisions covering fugitives, felons, illegal aliens, and those dishonorably discharged (who have been convicted by a general court-martial) certainly would pass constitutional muster.
More importantly, Second Amendment supporters know how often “gunrunning” is used to justify calls for legislation like “one gun a month” schemes that ration our Second Amendment rights. Sending some “straw purchasers” to federal prison is a small price to pay when it can prevent the spread of “gun rationing.”
Similarly, addressing those who misuse firearms in the commission of violent crimes is in our interest. Already, we have Terry McAuliffe acting as if violent crime is the fault of those who support the Second Amendment. As if McAuliffe didn’t know about the many left-wing DAs who put thugs back on the streets or the fact that the Justice Department can’t be bothered to actually use laws that punish the misuse of firearms, like the sentencing enhancements in 18 USC 924.
Would breaking out those unused tools and supporting Senator Cotton’s legislation to bring back the Armed Career Criminal Act really be that much of a sacrifice when it can convince our fellow Americans to oppose an abomination like the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act?
Freedom has never been free – it often has come from sacrifices. Second Amendment supporters are not asked to give their lives. But they do need to figure out ways to convince our fellow Americans to oppose the anti-Second Amendment extremism from the likes of Bloomberg and the Biden-Harris regime. Second Amendment supporters should also support NRA-ILA and NRA-PVF to ensure the defeat of anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level at the ballot box as soon as possible.
So just so I have this straight: you want 2nd Amendment supporters to support the aggressive enforcement of an unlawful gun law made by a government that was denied that power, and somehow, this is supposed to strengthen that right enumerated in the 2nd Amendment?
Yep, it is apparent the traitorous NRA has its hand all the way up your backside, puppet.
“The RIGHT of the people to keep and bear arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”. Simple enough for a child to understand and explain. If you can’t see the simple truth of this you might want to visit the university that gave you a degree and get your money back. CRIMINALS are the problem, not the firearm. If this were not so nobody would own a vehicle because of drunk drivers. I will bet there are a LOT more people maimed and killed by drunk/impaired drivers than those killed by firearms. More people are murdered with hammers than AR type rifles.… Read more »
Harold, your defend-our-rights-by-capitulating arguments always set off my stink alarm from a mile away. This type of reasoning has done nothing positive for gun rights.
You’re a compromiser in regression.
I’ll brace myself for some of your signature finger wagging aimed at principled gun rights supporters.
So true. Sometimes people think they are helping the situation by compromise. This is not the case with the 2nd. If you are legal then leave me alone. “Support NRA? What about SAF? NRA has made me embarrassed to be a life member for 35 years. Compromise is what La Pierre has done. Compromised his morals for money. He’s a thief and we should not be giving the organization any air time until or money until La Pierre and his regime is removed from the NRA. It makes me sad to think about that great organization being misused for personal… Read more »
“Second Amendment supporters should also support NRA-ILA and NRA-PVF to ensure the defeat of anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level at the ballot box as soon as possible.” Oh, yes, because the NRA has such an impeccable record on protecting our rights. Let’s look at some of the most egregious laws that have been passed with the help of the NRA and see how those laws had positive effects on our RKBA; the 1934 NFA, the 1938 FFA, the 1968 GSA, the aptly named (when pronounced as a word) 1986 FOPA, the 1994 AWB. Yes, thank you NRA for your… Read more »
Ok Little Harold, I am finally going to say what I have been thinking: fuck off. I am a retired police sergeant, 24 years with a major metropolitan police department; and a year as a security contractor in Iraq for US DoS. My years of experience qualifies me to say it again. Fuck off, you little shit. Some turd getting his baby momma to buy him a Lorcin, which he later shoots her with, does not give me or anybody else a “black eye”. Stupid ho’ brought it upon herself. Nothing the law abiding citizenry does is going to stop… Read more »
Ammo land needs to dump this worthless reporter.
I’ll say is again. Comprise is the death or our constitutional rights.
Why are we compromising something that’s written in stone?
And don’t give me the bullshit about the comma in the 27 word amendment. “Shall not be infringed”
There’s a reason that amendment is so short. It was put there to protect us from the BS that’s happening today.
On a side note. “ Fuck you, David Chipman“ You are a lunatic and should be in a mental hospital not in government.
“We are discussing the people who knowingly are buying firearms on behalf of those who intend to use them in the course of committing violent crimes or while engaged in the drug trade.” What if they aren’t? What if the guy is “prohibited” because of a “felony” conviction of driving drunk too many times and he would like a firearm to protect his family. Hell, you can become a felon now days for making a mistake on an online form because you don’t have auto insurance for a car that is disabled. The Founding Fathers considered a felony to be… Read more »
I don’t understand your last line, “Cutting off a shot gun “too short” can get your wife shot in the head and your son shot in the back.” I gather there is a reference I am missing. Could you please explain it?
atf raid for illegal gun and it did happen barely made the news and only a fox comment piece at that like most no knock warrants crime by government covered up
Far worse than that – if the U.S. Government and their paid agents had never contacted Randy Weaver, there would have been no “crime” that they used to constantly lie and ramp-up the efforts of military veterans to spend vast amounts of taxpayer money to kill his wife, his son, wound his friend and otherwise ruin his life. The BATFE lied on documents to the court to give the impression Weaver was a big-time illegal arms dealer. In reality, he modified two shotguns when asked to do so by a paid agent of the BATFE. Lies were told by local… Read more »
Oh, right, Ruby Ridge. Thanks.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?66973-1/ruby-ridge-investigation-day-1-part-1
the tongue in cheek was too subtle , would think every one here would KNOW about waco and ruby ridge and that none of the criminals have been prosecuted
None of the ones who did it, none of the ones who set the whole thing in motion through an entrapment scheme that was born out of rage that a U.S. citizen refused to spy for the government, none of the ones who exaggerated Weaver’s abilities and weapons, none of the ones who lied to the court to obtain a warrant, none of the one’s who lied about the helicopter being in danger, none of the ones who didn’t debrief the people who came after them, none of the ones who lied about being “pinned down” under a continuous hail… Read more »
Once you stated the ATF raid, I realized and remembered what the reference was to. If he referenced the ATF, I would have immediately understood the context. I appreciate your reply. And, yes, I do recall that none of those involved in the murders received any just punishment.
Heed; He is referring to Ruby Ridge.
I can’t believe you’ve never heard of the terrorist attack at Ruby Ridge where a patriot’s family was shot right in front of him by armed criminals.
Rather than look stupid, read my replies, first.
No, NRA mouthpiece,
The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters do NOT need to deal with the straw purchasers and other bad apples. Not our job to enforce or help enforce unconstitutional laws. Maybe we could just point out the lies of the Left, of Wayne (I made NRA donors buy vacation packages for my family) LaPiere, and of the NRA itself, which sponsored or supported every gun bill passed by Congress!
Everything elce in the world I can purchase and give or sell to another person. The term “straw purchase” is antithetical to freedom! OBEY SERF!
Gun dealers cannot be held responsible for the criminal acts of their customers. Firearm sales are heavily regulated. Unless there is crystal clear evidence that the dealer was aware that the purchase was for someone inelligible to posess a firearm, the dealer should not be subject to persecution for not reading the mind of a customer with ill intent. A federally licensed dealer is acting as an agent of the government and should not be able to deny a customer their constitutional right without on a mere suspicion. The left likes to talk about examples of where someone buys large… Read more »
Smells like Harold Hutchinson’s NRA is taking orders from Leticia James now. Given how LaPierre, the Board, Brewer, and Ackerman McQueen have bared NRA’s neck to NY, I’d be surprised if they haven’t cut deals with her to throw the NRA under a bus in return for immunity from prosecution.
Banning “straw” buys is itself a strawman placebo. Weak-minded NRA wusses love preemptive surrender. Even if it cut crime (it doesn’t), it gains nothing. The croc gets bigger & you appeasers feed it more. You never learn. “Constitutional carry” states are riddled with NRA-approved “gun free” zones: “private” firms open to the public, schools etc, where big massacres happen. Under a patchwork quilt of “gun free” zones, many don’t carry even where they legally can: planning hassle, and the risk of accidentally carrying “illegally” is far worse than a massacre. So, thanks to you quislings, massacres continue, paving the way… Read more »
Regardless of the possible positive effects generated by infringements on the Second Amendment, I will not lift one finger to help BATFE enforce them.
Spoken like a true mouthpiece for Negotiating Rights Away.
I’ll bet LaPierre thinks Harold’s a great “mouthpiece” too.
