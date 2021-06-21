Hollywood’s Hypocritical Obsession with Guns ~VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host of The Loaded Mic

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Ever wonder why anti-gun movie stars glorify guns on the set while denouncing them in real life?

Take Liam Neeson for instance, an actor who uses guns as a tool to further his career but wants them banned for private use.

When interviewed in 2014 by The Independent, the Irish actor said: “I am totally for gun control in the U.S.,” “The population of America is roughly 300 million and there are 300 million guns in this country, which is terrifying.” “It’s crazy,” Neeson said. “I’ll give Britain its dues, when they had the Dunblane massacre in Scotland, within 24 hours the gun laws were changed so you could not have a handgun.”

Well Liam, first of all, your “300 million American guns” is a modest assessment; and didn’t we beat the tea and crumpets out of the Brits in the 1700s because of that exact attitude? Also, wasn’t the Dunblane school in Scotland a gun free zone, where students and teachers were rendered unarmed and helpless? I wonder how that would’ve turned out if there were some good guns in place to protect the children.

The problem is, those trapped in the left-wing, anti-gun bubble of irrational fear are unable to recognize the importance of firearms in our country and have bought into a culture that not only pushes gun-fear but has created a popular table comprised of people who will obey and conform to the narrative du-jour. Unfortunately, those who can’t stand on their own, will alter their beliefs to be accepted into the “cool kids” club. The problem is, they must tippy-toe through the landmines of hypocrisy and eat from the rotten menu that is served at the popular table. On Tuesday lunch may consist of Joe Biden pushing for an unconstitutional gun registry through a national background check system, but on Thursday you might get a steaming bowl of Hunter Biden lying on the same background check and getting away with it.

The hypocritical Hollywood anti-gun crowd seems to forget that the freedoms they enjoy in America are because of guns and the leverage guns have afforded American citizens over their elected employees. People like Liam Neeson, do, however, recognize, that should they change their views on guns or any other left-wing policies, they will be abruptly kicked out of the hoity-toity society they have become dependent upon. In the world of glitz and delusion, conforming to the narrative is a matter of reputation and career preservation, always at the behest of their own “cancel culture.” It’s much easier to change your personal beliefs than express yourself and get destroyed by the very Frankenstein monster you took part in creating. The popular table (explained in Good Gun Bad Guy) lures in the weak and uses their own need of acceptance to control them.

Gun-owners are often astonished at the level of arrogance the anti-gun crowd has when pushing for gun control in an effort to destroy our 2nd Amendment. We can’t understand how these people can think the way they do because we directly attribute our freedom to the principles our Founders recognized at the time our country was founded. The political left has done a number on the thought process of those who subscribe to the progressive ideology by manipulating them into believing that their lives in America are a direct result of government-issued privilege and popularity score-cards rather than God-given rights, inherent, simply by being human.

In a time when Socialist Democrats are doing everything they can to disarm American citizens while defunding police departments and encouraging left-wing domestic terror groups, the majority of people wonder how it’s possible that some could support this type of behavior. The truth is, their insecurity is the monster that must be fed first. Politics feeds the emotional insecurities of those who cherish their seat at the popular table and will do anything to be accepted by their peers. If, all of a sudden, guns were to fall into fashion among those on the left, you can bet Meryl Streep’s golden globes that Hollywood would change its public position on guns faster than Lucas Films can fire Gina Carano.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege.

It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Good Gun Bad Guy

The Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.