Texas Removes Ban on Gun Mufflers, Silencers, Suppressors

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 15 June, 2021, Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas HB 957 into law. The new law removes the Texas prohibition on firearm suppressors, commonly known as silencers or gun mufflers. From the bill:
“Firearm suppressor” means any device designed, made, or adapted to muffle the report of a firearm.
From the legislative history, it appears silencers, suppressors or gun mufflers were first banned in Texas in 1973. Although they were banned in Texas law, there was an affirmative defense from prosecution if the gun mufflers were legally possessed under federal law, as shown in this AmmoLand article from 2014.
As you can see, lawful registration in accordance with the National Firearms Act is a “defense to prosecution”. In Texas, any “defense to prosecution” has to be disproven by the state beyond a reasonable doubt. If reasonable doubt is established that the item in question is properly registered, the state requires that the defendant be acquitted.
Texas changed the affirmative defense to clear law with the passage of HB 1819 in 2017. It removed the sweeping prohibition of silencers from Texas law, but granted sovereignty over silencer regulation to the federal government. The federal government requires a payment of a $200 tax and numerous regulatory requirements to possess such items. From the federal statutes:
The terms “firearm silencer” and “firearm muffler” mean any device for silencing, muffling, or diminishing the report of a portable firearm, including any combination of parts, designed or redesigned, and intended for use in assembling or fabricating a firearm silencer or firearm muffler, and any part intended only for use in such assembly or fabrication.
Silencers will no longer be banned under Texas law when HB 957 goes into effect on 1 September, 2021.
HB 957 enacts strong anti-commandeering language.
Texas state resources shall not be allowed to enforce the federal National Firearms Act with respect to silencers, suppressors, or gun mufflers. If any Texas official aids in the enforcement of NFA silencer law, they are subject to losing any grant funds from the State of Texas for the following fiscal year. From HB 957:
Sec. 2.103. STATE GRANT FUNDS. (a) An entity described by Section 2.101 may not receive state grant funds if the entity adopts a rule, order, ordinance, or policy under which the entity enforces a federal law described by Section 2.102(a) or, by consistent action, allows the enforcement of a federal law described by Section 2.102(a).
(b) State grant funds for the entity shall be denied for the fiscal year following the year in which a final judicial determination in an action brought under this subchapter is made that the entity has violated Section 2.102(a).
Once the law goes into effect, people in Texas will have to work at being prosecuted for the possession of a suppressor without an NFA tax stamp.
How would anyone know if the suppressor is possessed with a tax stamp or not, unless the possessor is in the habit of bragging about not having a tax stamp, or if they broadcast their possession of an unregulated suppressor on social media?
Both such situations have occurred.
There may be prosecutions for illegal importations of suppressors. There have been a couple of those in the last two years, in the entire USA.
Texas is the largest market for NFA items in the USA. There were 401,861 silencers registered with the ATF in Texas as of April, 2020. In 2011, there were 36,204.
This correspondent found only one Texas prosecution for an illegal silencer in Texas, in the last 5 years. It was Rick Montevealvo in Houston, in 2019. There were multiple other charges and warrants. Montevealvo had no criminal record, but had a considerable record of mental issues.
The Texas reform of silencer law is part of the broad movement to reform or repeal the National Firearms Act.
Arkansas repealed its ban on silencers in 2019. Texas law goes further, with the strong anti-commandeering provision.
From this correspondent’s review of state firearms laws, as collected by the ATF, 22 states do not have a state prohibition on the possession of silencers.
There is more. HB 957 sets up a test case of the extraordinary powers which have been given to the federal government by the Supreme Court, under the current bizarre interpretation of the Interstate Commerce Clause.
Those implications will be discussed in a future article.
I have heard it said that it still needs to pass federal approval. However, look at marijuana laws. Many states have legalized marijuana even though it is a federal law. And is this really any different? If TX legalizes purchasing and owning Texas made suppressors, wouldn’t that basically be the same thing? Legal to own and use in Texas, but not really anywhere else. Technically, couldn’t the Fed go to any state who has legalized marijuana and arrest someone? Yes I think so. But I don’t think that is happening.
Governor Abbott, Ken Paxton, Steven McCraw, and Steve Westbrook should lead by example. They should all go out and buy a Texas-made suppressor without going through the federal process and hold a press conference to show reporters their new purchases. They should make statements defying the federal government and declare what they have done is perfectly legal because of Texas law.
This, and the 2A “Sanctuary State” thing, and Constitutional Carry are a good start; but it has taken way too much political pressure on Abbott and Patrick to achieve these concessions. We need high ranking leadership, at the State level, who take a serious, personal no compromise approach to defending our constitutionsl liberties. While laws are being repealed, as a stop-gap, very loudly tell all the Feds, No! No more! Not here! And back it up with Texas LEOs and National Guard protecting Texas citizens from Federal harrassment.
Using Texas LEO or National Guard to actively resist federal authority would be open rebellion. Do you think for even a moment that any politician would go that far. Fed would probably start with seizure of all state bank accounts (investment accounts, etc) as well as personal accounts of individuals known to be investment involved including all high ranking state officials. They could legally employ the military to suppress the insurrection and I don’t doubt they would.
Politicians are simply not going to put their wealth on the line, much less their freedom.
“open rebellion”? Just the opposite really.
Two questions, Dean: 1) Is there a provision in the law that states that if a Texas enforcer arrests someone (who is using a suppressor for which he did not go through the federal process) at a gun range and the Texas enforcer informs federal enforcers about the violation of federal law, then that enforcer will: Lose his Texas law enforcer job; Lose his enforcer pension and other benefits; Be prohibited from obtaining any job working for any Texas government agency; and Be subject to personal lawsuits for intentionally violating Texas law while being employed as an enforcer and therefore… Read more »
We both know this change in the law is almost entirely symbolic.
Nice, but won’t change much.
Most of these types of bills are symbolic, but the 2nd Amendment Preservation Act, as originially written, in Wyoming actually had me teeth. It was a great opportunity for enforcers to show they really were “pro 2nd Amendment,” however, they all got together and shot it down. When someone in Wyoming says their sheriff is “pro 2nd Amendment” I just laugh. The danger of the Texas bill is that some guy who believes his sheriff is pro 2nd Amendment and believes Texas law says it’s ok to buy a Texas suppressor without going through the federal process is going to… Read more »
Who said anything about BUYING a suppressor in Texas? This is about MADE IN TEXAS Suppressors…
Where will they be purchased in order to comply with the Texas law (but still not the federal law)?
From the bill: Sec. 2.052. NOT SUBJECT TO FEDERAL REGULATION. (a) A firearm suppressor that is manufactured in this state and remains in this state is not subject to federal law or federal regulation, including registration, under the authority of the United States Congress to regulate interstate commerce. The entire idea is that it remains in the state to be protected by the interstate commerce clause. “Correspondents,” including the Isaiah Mitchell (the author of the ariticle USMC0351Grunt linked to) and Dean Weingarten really should clearly state what this law does and what it doesn’t do. Also, it seems the law is completely meaningless unless the law is… Read more »
Good, then it would flush out the mindless Just Following Orders types. Anyone who wouldn’t sign that has no business being a cop and taking the Constitutional oath. Don’t sign, don’t work.
I agree.
The same applies for 2nd Amendment Preservation Acts and 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Acts – see “full-meal-deal of 2nd Amendment Sanctuary” discussion below.
If enforcers are not held personally accountable, nothing will change.
THAT action will come when WE, THE PEOPLE get up off our apathetic asses and each take personal responsibility for stepping up to the plate for freedom and liberty. Until then just keep whining and crying on open forums on the Internet. A free man does not ask for permission.
Well you just go right out there and show them. Go find the nearst USMC veteran in his 20s or 30s who is now an enforcer and show him your suppressor you bought without going through the federal process.
Get off your apathetic ass and do it – quit talking about it.
You can enthrall the enforcers by recounting your glory days in the USMC while you’re cuffed in the back seat.
Don’t worry, though you can just hire a high school teacher to defend you. Should turn out just fine.
Ever heard of the saying, “Freedom ISN’T FREE?” YOU, Joe Citizen, must fight, each and every day, tooth and nail for YOUR freedom and liberty, REGARDLESS of what the founding documents state, or remain on your knees, like a little bitch!
Get off your apathetic ass and fight. Quit sucking on the government tit like you have your whole life.
Let those that dare show up on the VERY rural properties of Texans and find out just how well their attitudes and vests hold up against Texas freedom and liberty?
Why do you put question marks after statements?
Get downtown with your suppressor and show those USMC veterans who are now enforcers what a real man you are. Don’t hide out in the boonies like an old bitch.
Who said anything? The Texas legislature. The new law also provides for buying & selling suppressors made in Texas.
Sec 2.053 MARKETING. A suppressor manufactured & sold in Texas must have Made in Texas clearly stamped on it.
….and? You don’t know how to stamp, “Made In Texas” on a piece of metal? I’m sure there is a YouTube video out there on this process? ANYBODY that OWNS a suppressor KNOW that the ONLY THING “REGISTERED” by the federal government is the metal tube or sleeve that the guts of the suppressor is slid into. The ONLY ITEM with a registration / serial number on it, that thin piece of metal tube. DUH?
It’s been explained to you three times and you still don’t understand the law.
….and? You don’t know how to stamp, “Made In Texas” on a piece of metal? I’m sure there is a YouTube video out there on this process? ANYBODY that OWNS a suppressor KNOWS that the ONLY THING “REGISTERED” by the federal government is the metal tube or sleeve that the guts of the suppressor is slid into. The ONLY ITEM with a registration / serial number on it, that thin piece of metal tube. DUH? So, throughout all these years, it has been WE, The People that have sat back on our lazy complacent asses and ALLOWED some idiot in… Read more »
Don’t deflect. You claimed the law has zip to do with sales. I showed it provides for sales.
Yep. The original 2A Preservation Act was Anthony Bouchard’s bill. He was forced to vote against his own bill after RINOs and authority-worshiping “Republican” sissies gutted it down to symbolic kabuki to appease “law enforcement’s” phony concerns. I donated to him to oppose Cheney in the primary. Sadly, he’s been pretty heavily smeared, so Trump, who never learns, will probably endorse yet another phony conservative.
Did you watch the senate judiciary committee meeting on that bill? What a cluster. Our heros joined Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety to defeat it even after Bouchard promised to amend the bill to not hold enforcers personally liable for cooperating with federal enforcers contrary to the law.
If you are implying Waco, 1) Abbott was not at the helm of the Governorship and 2) That was the McLennan County Sheriff’s call to ALLOW Janet Reno to dictate what was to occur in HIS county.
I am implying Waco – obvious, even if you don’t click the link. Of course Abbot was not the governor – what difference does that make? The county sherrif was the one who notified the BATFE about the suspicious deliveries. It’s not “HIS” county. He’s just a government employee who works for the taxpayers of that county. If you believe it was the sheriff’s call and the governor could not have done anything, why do you mention that Abott was not governor at that time? If the USMC veteran had not shot a kid’s lab at Ruby Ridge, I don’t… Read more »
Texas clearly needs to preempt local A-HOLES.
I’ve had a question below since yesterday that was only approved this morning. And still not answered.
Dean, Did you read the whole bill, just gloss over it, or intentionally omit one of the most important sections Sec. 2.054 ?
Sec. 2.054. ATTORNEY GENERAL. On written notification to the attorney general by a United States citizen who resides in this state of the citizen’s intent to manufacture a firearm suppressor to which Section 2.052 applies, the attorney general shall seek a declaratory judgment from a federal district court in this state that Section 2.052 is consistent with the United States Constitution.
Yep. Other clauses are interesting in conjunction with 2.054. Could be a landmark case — if Trump’s 3 new cowardly derelict “Federalist” Society “Justices” (aka RINOs) don’t invoke “standing” or other bogus excuses as they did to dismiss the Texas et al. case that objected to other states stealing the presidential election and installing the Biden Junta. Paraphrased from legislative summary: Sec 2.051 MEANING OF MANUFACTURED IN THIS STATE (a) A firearm suppressor is manufactured in Texas if manufactured in Texas from basic materials without any part imported from another state other than a generic and insignificant part. (b) A… Read more »
We need something like this in Indiana.
Indiana needs to step-up and push for the full-meal-deal of 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.
Every “R” state that whines about Calizuela Dems & other “liberals” moving in needs to man up, get off their a$$es & pass every conservative law that Cali Dems & gvt-union scum find obnoxious, like abolishing “gun free” zones & establishing school vouchers. “Don’t like it, don’t move here. Or leave.”
States should revoke the unqualified “right” of “private” firms that are open to the public to destroy public safety by declaring “private” “gun free” zones. A “private” café has has no more right to make us defenseless than it does to serve rancid grease, insect parts & rodent excrement.
I wonder which mindless phony conservative sissy downvoted this?
Hard to say, but you are right. If a business is, “open to the public”, it can’t also claim to be private.
I’m not aware of any state that has “full-meal-deal of 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.”
You will see by the amount of federal agents that attempt to skirt state law. If this was such a non-issue, then… https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/04/09/six-actions-biden-took-guns-show-limits-what-he-can-do/
The Texas Sanctuary declaration has no teeth in it – when Texas enforcers violate the act they will not lose their jobs, their pensions, or their houses.
What’s with the ridiculous “moderation”?
“HB1819…removed the sweeping prohibition of silencers from Texas law, but granted sovereignty over silencer regulation to the federal govt…”
“Silencers will no longer be banned…when HB 957 goes into effect on 9-1-21…HB 957 enacts strong anti-commandeering language…state resources shall not be allowed to enforce the federal NFA with respect to silencers, suppressors, or gun mufflers.”
So, does HB957 end federal sovereignty over Texas silencer regulation???
when made, assembled and stays within the borders of texas….. yes.
I know, had to answer my own question by reading the legislative summary.
You can bet it will only end federal sovereignty over Texas silencer regulation IF Trump’s 3 dishonorable “Federalist” faux-conservative cowards don’t shirk like they did for Biden’s coup d’etat. BIG IF.
Also only if additional fixes are implemented and enforced such JSNMGC and I suggested. Essentially:
If you want to continue in “law enforcement”, then resist tyrannical federales and their unconstitutional laws, decrees & orders. Otherwise hand in your badge & gun and resign in disgrace or be fired.
According to Texas, not according to the BATFE. Someone is going to get jammed-up on this, especially with all the incomplete reporting going on.
Then let it be me because I will always follow law and not back down. SEE: ROMEO G., vs. City of Albuquerque (1994) 5 cops thought they were “right” when they stepped outside of serving and protecting and began to fabricate their own way of thinking rather than following the law.
Well get off you apathetic ass and get on with it.