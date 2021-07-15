U.S. Concealed Carry Association Surpasses 600,000 Membership

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) has surpassed 600,000 members, keeping pace with the rising demand of firearms ownership, as May saw the second most firearms sales ever recorded. USCCA’s mission to train firearms owners to be safe and responsible has become more important than ever with the FBI issuing 22.2 million firearm-related background checks so far in 2021. This outpaces 2020’s record-breaking number of 39.7 million firearm-related background checks in a single year.

As firearm sales and the number of first-time purchasers climb, the USCCA continues to see simultaneous growth.

“Passing the 600,000 membership milestone directly impacts our ability to achieve our mission to save lives,” said Tim Schmidt, president and founder of the USCCA. “For the millions of Americans who have already taken the first steps to safely protect themselves, they know owning a gun or getting a permit is not enough. Situational awareness, a focus on safety, training and practice are critical.”

In 2020 alone, the USCCA:

Trained an estimated 100,000 responsible firearms owners

Provided over 8,500 training books and eLearnings

Certified over 2,000 new instructors and official partners

Increased the organization’s expert training resources to over 5,000 instructors

As millions of new firearms owners across the country continue to take their safety into their own hands by embracing their natural-born right to self-defense, the USCCA saw a massive increase in membership as well as attendance in education and training courses.

“We are committed to the training of all firearms owners, from those who have had the value of self-defense passed down for generations, to those who recently purchased their first firearm,” said Schmidt.

About the USCCA.

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for the before, during and after of a lawful act of self-defense. The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners.