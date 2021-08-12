Maxim Defense PDX Now Available in Urban Grey

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Maxim Defense, the premiere manufacturer in PDW technologies, is proud to announce the availability of the Maxim Defense PDX in Urban Grey.

The PDX, which is now chambered in .300BLK, 5.56 NATO, and 7.62×39, had its genesis in USSOCOM. Born of the SOCOM PDW solicitation, the Maxim Defense PDX dominates CQB encounters and puts maximum energy on target.

The PDX – which is just 18.75 in. OAL is available in both pistol and SBR configurations. Utilization of the patent-pending Maxim SCWTM system reduces stock length to 4 in., while an integrated BCG with interchangeable buffer weights provides maximum performance and versatility without sacrificing functionality (and, for the aesthetically minded, form).

The PDX™ is also equipped with a newly invented Maxim HATEBRAKE™ muzzle booster. This patent-pending device significantly reduces recoil, decreases the flash signature, pushes gasses and concussion waves downrange away from the operator, and improves overall performance in short barrel pistols and rifles.

HATEBRAKE™ installed under the handguard

2 MOA accurate

M-Slot compatible handguard

Military-grade materials [17-4 Stainless Steel, 7075 and 6061 Aluminum]

SCW buffer-carrier

HK height rail for a more rigid upper receiver

Optimized Personal Defense Weapon.

Increased reliability due to included HATEBRAKE™

Optimized for low flash signature

Military tested Rapid Deploying PDW stock

SPECIFICATIONS:

CALIBERS 5.56 NATO, .300 BLK, 7.62x39mm

BARREL LENGTH 5.5” / 139.7 mm

MUZZLE VELOCITY 5.56 NATO, 62gr: 1965 FPS avg. 7.62×39, 124gr: 1675 FPS avg.

FINISH Urban Grey Hard Anodizing

OVERALL LENGTH 18.75” / 476.25 mm

WEIGHT (EMPTY) 5.9 lbs / 2.68 kg

MUZZLE DEVICE Maxim Defense HATEBRAKE™ Muzzle Booster

CONFIGURATIONS SCW™ stock system, SCW Pistol

TRIGGER ALG Combat Trigger (ACT)

Magazines: Each PDX ships with one 20rd magazine (7.62x39mm 20rd CPD mags, 5.56NATO 20rd DHL, .300BLK 20 rd Lancer Systems)

About Maxim Defense:

Maxim Defense is a development company aiming to provide the Military and First Responders the next generation of tools and equipment to succeed in today’s most extreme environments. The company primarily engages in small arms manufacturing focusing R&D on producing better, lighter, and more reliable weapons and accessories. As an industrial-design-centered organization, Maxim seeks to improve and enhance existing weapons platforms alongside developing cutting-edge technologies for redefining the future. Maxim Defense is headquartered in St. Cloud, MN. To learn more, please visit www.maximdefense.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter @maximdefense.