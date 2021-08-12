Tactical Deals: INFORCE Weapon Mounted Light Gen2 $98.72

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- OpticsPlanet has FDE INFORCE Gen2 weapon-mounted lights in stock for $98.72, which is 44% off the normal price. Your order will also include a free INFORCE t-shirt. OpticsPlanet also has the INFORCE light available in Black for $103.79.

The Inforce WML Multi-Function White LED Tactical Weapon Light produces 400 lumens of penetrating light with a tight beam for close- to mid-range applications and balanced peripheral light for discernment of the surrounding area. This tactical rifle light from INFORCE features a high-efficiency emitter for longer run time and virtual immunity to failure. The Inforce WML Multi Function Tactical Flashlight has an angled activation button that is comfortable to operate without interference of wires from tape switches. The integrated patent pending rail clamping system on this Inforce Weapon Light is compact, convenient and secure. Waterproof to 66 feet. The InForce WML Weapon Mounted Multifunction White LED Tactical Light w/ 400 Lumens is made with two distinct easy-to-operate lockout systems that are incorporated to avoid accidental discharge. Beam Color: White

Light Output: 400 lumens

Bulb Type: LED

Fabric/Material: Glass Reinforced Nylon

Weight: 3.2 oz

Attachment/Mount Type: Clamp

Length: 4.2 in, 4.2 in

Beam Distance: 413 ft

Bezel Diameter: 1 in

Battery Quantity: 1

Battery Type: CR123A

Water Resistant Mark: 66 ft

Gun Type: Rifle Features of Inforce WML Gen2 Weapon Mounted White LED Tactical Light, 400 Lumens: Multi-Function Button / Activation Switch Features: Constant and Momentary plus Strobe; Strobe Disable

Lockout System: Safety Lever and Head Rotation

MIL-STD-810G Tested and Certified

Fiber Composite Body is ultralight and durable

Patented heat-releasing vents maximize LED performance and keep the light cool

High-efficiency emitter provides longer run times and are virtually immune to failure

AR Coated high-impact window

Waterproof to 66ft

Head removes for battery replacement

Integrated mounting system is compact, convenient, and secure. MIL-STD-1913 rail compatible. No tools needed.

Angled activation switch is comfortable and easy to operate without interference of wires from tape switches

New lever function provides the ability to switch between momentary only and to full function modes.

