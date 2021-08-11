Team Ruger Scores a Winning Weekend Across Country

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger members Randi Rogers, Dave Olhasso, James McGinty and Maggie Reese Voigt posted several divisional wins this past weekend.

Randi Rogers captured the ESP division title as well as High Lady at the Georgia State IDPA Championship held at the River Bend Gun Club in Dawsonville, GA. She claimed these wins with a final time of 195.53 shooting her Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger.

Dave Olhasso and James McGinty both walked away with divisional wins at the New England Regional I.C.O.R.E. Championship held at the Watervliet Fish and Game in Albany, NY. Olhasso scored the first place spot in the Limited Six division with a final time of 181.75 shooting his GP100® six-inch revolver chambered in .357 Magnum/.38 Special. Teammate McGinty grabbed first in the Limited division with a final time of 189.62 competing with his Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100® Competition revolver chambered in 9mm Luger.

Additionally, Team Ruger’s Maggie Reese Voigt finished third High Lady at the Surefire World Multi-Gun Nationals in Grand Junction, CO with a final score of 586.19.

