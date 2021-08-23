5 Things to Know About Texas Constitutional Carry, Law Takes Effect September 1

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, the leader in the Legal Defense for Self-Defense industry, encourages gun owners to be armed and educated by knowing all the facts regarding constitutional carry and its recent passage in the Texas legislature.

The Texas legislature and Governor Greg Abbott have approved and signed Texas HB1927 – The Firearm Carry Act of 2021 otherwise known as “constitutional carry.” Texas becomes the twenty-first state to pass constitutional carry. The new law allowing handgun owners to carry without a permit goes into effect on September 1st, 2021.

“U.S. LawShield believes the passage of HB1927 is a win for freedom as it reinforces our Second Amendment rights,” says P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “Understanding the new law will be imperative for all handgun owners who want to carry without a permit. Education is the core of the U.S. LawShield mission and we are dedicated to providing our members and other fellow gun owners with the in-depth information they need to legally arm themselves.”

With its powerful network of independent program attorneys, U.S. LawShield is the go-to legal resource for gun owners nationwide and will provide in-depth legal explanations of what the law is and how it affects gun owners. Multi-channel educational efforts will be launched in the coming days outlining the specific details of constitutional carry including:

Top Five Things to Know About Texas Constitutional Carry:

Who Can Carry?

What Weapons Are Covered?

How Must You Carry?

What Conduct is Prohibited?

What Places Are Off-Limits?

Gun owners will be able to access the answers to these questions and more by downloading the “Texas Guide to Constitutional Carry” at www.uslawshield.com/txcarry.

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse,” says Emily Taylor, Partner in Walker & Taylor, PLLC and Independent Program Attorney for U.S. LawShield. “U.S. LawShield Independent Program Attorneys have protected tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners over the past ten years. The resources we are creating in conjunction with U.S. LawShield allow us to share our knowledge and experience with gun owners with the hope that they don’t become a victim of the legal system like so many have.”

The U.S. LawShield Texas Constitutional Carry Guide was prepared by the Independent Program Attorneys who have protected tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners over the past decade. The 28-page guide breaks down the essential information gun owners need to know and un-complicates the new law in an easy-to-understand way. Download the free U.S. LawShield Texas Constitutional Carry Guide here www.uslawshield.com/txcarry.

For more details on U.S. LawShield and what constitutional carry means for gun owners, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com/txcarry.

