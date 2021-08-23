Yugoslavian 7.62 x 39 Available by the Case at Maxim Defense

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Biden Administration purports to be punishing Russia by banning Russian-made firearms and ammunition. That’s not what’s happening. Only a buffoon or the willingly ignorant would perceive the reality as something other than de facto gun control.

As might be expected, thousands of gun owners are now purchasing 7.62 x 39 ammunition in anticipation of the coming Russian ammo drought. Several sources remain “flush” with that caliber in bulk, but unless something in those new sanctions changes, this won’t last too long.

One of the places currently in stock is Maxim Defense, albeit in Yugoslav ammunition rather than Russian. Their cartridges are 124 gr 7.62 x 39 FMJ in a brass case with a Berdan primer, sold by the crate (1120 rounds per). They come mounted on SKS stripper clips.

As of this writing, those cases are going for $695 each. That puts each round at about 62 cents (.62). Under current conditions that’s a pretty reasonable cost, particularly if you’re comparing brass-cased ammo to the steel-cased stuff (and more so if you like to reload).

Plus, you get to keep the case…which might not excite some people but is a good side benefit for others.

Maxim Defense also offers its own brand of ammunition, the “TUI” (Tumble Upon Impact) solid copper spun line designed for short barrels, or as they put it, “…designed for light recoil with no sacrifice in velocity. Because of the solid copper spun construction, these bullets can be used wherever lead projectiles are prohibited for sport shooting”.

