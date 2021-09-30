‘Doing Something’ to Gun-Grabbers Means Mandated Helplessness

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “The rising and spreading murder statistics should raise the alarm that it’s time to stop despairing over the damage done by guns and do something about it,” The Washington Post Editorial Board opines in a Wednesday exercise in hand-wringing.

To prove their case, they cited last week’s rampage by a maniac loser at a Tennessee Kroger store, lamenting “it’s not even a major headline.” Some of us wonder if it would be if it only supported the two essential narrative points, with the shooter being a “white supremacist” and the gun being a dreaded “AR-15.” Since it takes a bit of searching to find that killer Uk Thang’s parents don’t speak English and investigators are being coy about the gun used, it’s fair to wonder if those two inconvenient truths might help explain why the story’s been placed on the back burner.

We also are told that “The FBI’s annual tabulation of crime data, released on Monday, showed that killings in the United States increased nearly 30 percent last year, the largest annual increase on record,” and that “Many factors are at play — including an unprecedented pandemic that caused economic and mental stress — but what is most striking is the undeniable role played by guns.”

It’s safe to say everyone reading this has been subjected to those same stresses. Somehow, despite the universal impact of these forces, the five million or so members of the NRA and other national and state groups, arguably the most heavily armed “civilian” population on the planet, have nonetheless remained peaceable.

Perhaps it’s not the guns?

But “Rising and spreading murder rates means it’s time to act on guns,” The Editorial Board insists. “Instead of putting in place sensible gun control — such as bans on assault weapons, universal background checks, safe secure laws with stiff consequences — Congress has remained gridlocked.”

What we aren’t told, at least by them, is that “FBI data released Monday in the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) show over three and a half times as many people were stabbed to death in 2020 than were killed with all kinds of rifles combined.” We also aren’t told, at least by them, that “more people were killed in 2020 with fists and feet than were killed with rifles of all kinds.”

What, no bans and background checks for those?

Instead, we’re told it’s all the fault of the Republicans who “have enacted laws — such as the one that went into effect in July in Tennessee that allows most adults to carry, openly or concealed, a handgun without a permit.”

What does that have to do with victimizing others? The goal here is to trick readers who don’t know any better into believing that uninfringed carry for lawful purposes sanctions predatory criminal abuse, which, of course, is a calculated deception.

Instead, it raises the question that if it’s so easy to carry a gun in Tennessee, what the heck were Kroger shoppers and clerks doing hiding in a freezer?

And how would the editorialists, who presume to instruct the rest of us on what we should be allowed to have and to do, fare if the maniac had chosen their workplace? Their version of “doing something” means the competent and prepared must be rendered just as contemptible as they are – under the force of government arms.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.