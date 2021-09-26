Do Government Policies Disarming The Citizenry Rise To The Level Of Treason?

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- As we stated in our first article posted on AmmoLand News, “Does the Biden Administration’s Assault on the Second Amendment Amount to ‘Treason,’” one must be circumspect in the application of a Treason hypothesis. For, if we are careless in our understanding of the import of it, we risk diluting its significance, mistakenly attaching the duo labels of ‘Treason’ and ‘Traitor’ to those who never warranted it but happened nonetheless to be branded with it and then crucified for it.

And we know whereof we speak: Recall the branding of “Traitor” to our 45th President, Donald Trump, and recall the crucifying of him and those closest to him: Those individuals who assisted him in his run for U.S. Presidency; Cabinet-level Officers; close friends and associates; even members of his own immediate family. All of them have been incessantly, rapaciously, relentlessly, viciously attacked and hounded because of service to, or mere association with, the purported traitor, Donald Trump.

Trump was called a Traitor because of his alleged collusion with Russia—false as it turned out; a complete fabrication. A pretext to get him out-of-office.

But what was Donald Trump’s worst “crime” for which he was tacitly presumed a traitor—for which he was called an autocrat and a threat to democracy among claims that he damaged democracy. It was this: support for the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2021/07/09/did-trump-damage-american-democracy/

bartlebywillard.medium.com/trumps-threat-to-democracy-8d2ea9bb2f45

America’s armed citizenry was always the greatest fear of the Neo-Marxists and Neoliberal Globalists because an armed citizenry poses the greatest threat to the New World Order to come.

The Heritage Society, on September 9, 2020, reproducing an article by the Federalist Society, said this about Trump’s record on the Second Amendment after four years in Office:

“In his most recent State of the Union address President Donald Trump promised the American people, “So long as I am President, I will always protect your Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.” This was certainly a welcome statement from any elected official, particularly from the nation’s chief executive during a time of unprecedented attacks on the Second Amendment by many local, state, and federal lawmakers. But how has the President’s first term stacked up against his grand promise? When we step back from the hype and honestly assess Trump’s performance with respect to the Second Amendment, what do we actually find? Fortunately, when we take a hard look at the bad and the good in three important categories—the President’s rhetoric, policy, and judicial nominations—it is evident that Trump has gotten the Second Amendment right more often than he has gotten it wrong. In his first term, President Trump largely lived up to his promise to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights. There have been a few missteps along the way, but on the whole, the Trump Administration has kept its word when it comes to our right to keep and bear arms.” www.heritage.org/firearms/commentary/second-amendment-grade-president-trump-so-far.

But the words of the title, “So Far,” in the above commentary on Trump’s Presidency must, unfortunately, read, “At the End Of” Trump’s Presidency, for here would be no Second Term in Office. The unlawful machinations of Neo-Marxist Internationalists and Mega-Billionaire Neoliberal Globalists would see to that.

Trump is now out-of-office. And it matters not at this point whether losing a Second Term was due to a fair and disappointing election outcome, or chicanery of the highest order. The latter is the likely conclusion to draw from the evidence.

Just as Trump’s legacy is being shredded, Americans face a more pressing and vexing problem: protecting the U.S. Constitution from being shredded, as well; and preserving a free Republic that is being systematically dismantled.

Americans are witness to a meticulously orchestrated, carefully calibrated and executed series of scenes and acts unfolding according to schedule as if from a monstrous Shakespearian Play, played out on the Nation and the world as Stage.

The goal of this elaborate, extravagant, carefully orchestrated policy agenda now unfolding in the Nation, is to dismantle the underpinnings of the most powerful, successful, and prosperous Nation on Earth.

This involves,

One, dissolving the carefully constructed demarcation of powers and authority existent between the three Branches;

Two, undercutting the doctrine of Federalism that has to this point operated efficiently and effectively to carve out and delineate the Federal Government’s authority and that of the States. This was done to prevent either one of them from exerting supreme power over the other, and to prevent both from undermining the authority of the American people, in whom ultimate sole supreme authority rests.

As for the last, the Harris-Biden Administration’s policy aims are directed to:

Constraining the right of free speech

Disrupting one’s fundamental right to engage in association for the advancement of beliefs and ideas, free from government surveillance and interference

Eliminating the citizen’s right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures of property by government

Undermining a citizen’s fundamental right of due process and equal protection under the Law

Disarming the citizenry.

Concerning the last, the attack on the right of the people to keep and bear arms as the final fail-safe mechanism to prevent tyranny is the most disturbing and alarming. For only by force of arms can the American people truthfully be able to successfully repel attempts to dismantle a free Republic. If that were to occur it would thrust America into a new Governmental construct: a transnational world order that does not merely diminish the citizen’s sacrosanct and inviolate right of selfhood and personal autonomy but destroys that supreme unalienable right, rendering the citizen’s spirit broken, his life subject to the whims of Government.

In the end, it was always the American people, not Trump, who were the true target of the Neo-Marxist Internationalists and the mega-billionaire Neoliberal Globalists. Trump merely represented the wishes and desires of Americans who saw their Nation stolen from them. Most Americans saw their sacred rights shredded: the right of free speech; the right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures of their property by Government; freedom from unlawful detention; and their right to keep and bear arms, necessary to secure their freedom from tyranny and maintain their sovereignty over Government.

Under the Harris-Biden Administration and Neo-Marxist-led Congress, Americans are witnessing the entire collapse of a free Constitutional Republic, brought about NOT by mere ineptitude and incompetence but by cold, calculated, callous, caustic, and cruel design.

The Administration evidently wants instability—social, economic, and health-related upheaval and unrest to occur in the Country.

Do Governmental policy decisions to date support a legal finding of treason by Biden and those serving in the Administration? to answer this question it is necessary to understand the law of treason—treason in the legal sense, not merely in a common or rhetorical or theatrical sense.

It is only through a keen understanding of the law of treason, that one can establish the elements of treason, applying those elements to the actions of Biden and others, and therefrom know whether those actions amount to treason. If so, the American people have a sound and solid basis to bring Biden and others to account for their treason against the Nation, against its Constitution, and against its people.

Through all that we do in our articles on Treason, please etch in your mind the definition for it as set forth in the U.S. Constitution.

Article 3, Section 3, Clause 1

“Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

And, “18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason,”

“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

In the next article we undertake an examination of the elements of treason in the U.S. so that we can apply those elements to the actions of Biden and others in his Administration.

Our end goal in this project is to decode the meaning of the word, ‘Treason,’ to ascertain whether specific policy choices of Biden and others Do In Fact amount to Treason, namely, those policies directed to:

weakening the security of the United States,

undercutting the Nation’s Bill of Rights,

undermining societal stability by fomenting dissension among the American people, indoctrinating America’s children, introducing millions of unassimilable illegal aliens

into the Country along with murderous international criminal cartels and international terrorists, among other things;

subjecting the American citizenry to unlawful harassment

treating law-abiding Americans as “domestic terrorists” through distortion of laws designed to combat “international Islamic, terrorists,

eroding the separation of powers doctrine and the doctrine of federalism, and

disarming the American citizenry, leaving them defenseless against increasing criminal predation, and threaten the citizenry’s sovereignty over Government

The question is whether any one or more of these policies directed against the Nation, its Constitution, and its people, amount to “levying war against them” and/or encompass “adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” We shall see.

