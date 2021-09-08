Guns & Covid; Same Fear Strategy, Different Scare Game

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Some Anti-Gunners are politically driven while others are driven primarily by their own fear. The fear of guns is created through “violence-marketing.” The term “gun-violence“ is at the center of the anti-gun fear-campaign and has become the main talking point of the anti-gun crowd, even though it doesn’t actually exist.

“Gun-violence” is nothing more than a nomenclature created to cloak “human-violence” but is marketed as a societal catastrophe.

The anti-gun propaganda and rhetoric flow like Niagara Falls but the tap is quickly shut off when truthful information surfaces. If it doesn’t fit the anti-gun narrative, factual information is pushed to the back pages of search engines to ensure continued gun-fear. The idea behind this attempt at creating mass psychosis is to scare people into supporting gun control. This is especially effective on those who have no experience with guns, primarily due to their lack of information on the topic. As generations go by, this group of people grows due to the lack of firearm familiarity within the average American household and the manipulation of accessible information in the public forum.

Along with the irrational fear perpetuated by Anti-2nd Amendment Radicals, people are also conditioned to hate gun owners. They are consistently led to believe that gun owners are recklessly, intentionally, and selfishly putting others in danger by not supporting gun restrictions. The fearful, are also taught to believe that the rights of American Citizens (specifically the 2nd Amendment) have no value if their manufactured fear of guns is strong enough. This not only creates an inherent hatred toward fellow Americans, but it also creates a divided society.

They say things like:

“How dare you endanger me with your guns?”

“Your rights are not more important than my safety.”

Once a person has developed fear and hatred, a sense of entitlement occurs. In this case, Anti-Gun Radicals believe they have license to violate the rights of others out of their belief that their pro-gun opposition is not only putting them in danger but are also “bad people.” Once you believe your opposition are “bad people,” an inherent justification to do them harm develops. The January 6th Capitol building investigations, demonization of Conservatives, use of left-wing-only Committee Members, creation of false propaganda, and the blocking of contradicting information are perfect examples of how this strategy is implemented. This is why the political left has been so insistent on labeling Conservatives “Nazis.” It’s a way to generate hatred, in the hopes of retaliation against the “bad people.” Nancy Pelosi would never physically harm people but her rabid gang of justice warriors might if coerced. Hitler used this strategy to fuel the Nazi regime. Interesting how the left uses the same strategy to target their political opposition while avoiding accountability for being exactly what they claim to fight against.

The marketing strategies around Covid Vaccinations work the same way.

A mass fear is created by the continuous hype of a societal catastrophe while Media and Politicians work together to multiply the propaganda that supports the covid fear campaign and suppressing contradicting information. While those who buy into the hype recognize others not falling victim to the propaganda or conforming to the “correct” protocol, an anger begins to develop. The narrative soon changes to induce entitlement by convincing those who are on board that others are putting them in danger by refusing to get on board. They are taught to believe that people who don’t fear the virus or accept the vaccines, are recklessly, intentionally, and selfishly putting them in danger. Hatred develops quickly at this point and turning back is impossible because the admission that getting vaccinated may have been a bad idea, would be devastating to them. How would you feel about someone if you believed they were intentionally trying to harm you; and how would you feel if the vaccination you took didn’t do what you were originally told it would do? At this point, their position becomes solidified. The gun-control group is committed to their cause the moment they take a public stand on the topic and the pro-vax crowd is committed once they agree to take the jab.

“How dare you endanger me by refusing vaccination?”

“How dare you endanger me by not wearing a mask?”

“Your rights are not more important than my health.”

Or as Arnold Schwarzenegger says, “Screw your freedom.”

There are people who will always gravitate toward the group that appears to be winning the fight, even if the fight is manufactured. The game consists of fear, anger, hatred, entitlement, and attacks. It will continue as long as participants are willing to play.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

