‘Woke’ Unelected National Archive Bureaucrats Set Stage to ‘Cancel’ Constitution

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “National Archives Slaps ‘Harmful Language’ Alert on U.S. Constitution,” author and journalist Todd Starnes reported. “The harmful language alert, which appears on the government agency’s website, directs readers to another page that references “potentially harmful content.”

“The warning applies to all documents across the Archives’ cataloged website, including the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence, The Federalist explained, noting:

“This isn’t the first time the National Archives has catered to a leftist view of history. In June, the National Archives’ racism task force claimed that the Archives’ rotunda, which houses founding documents, is an example of ‘structural racism.’ The task force also pushed to include trigger warnings around displays of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, which are all in the rotunda.”

NARA itself tried to downplay the warning by tweeting “This alert is not connected to any specific records, but appears at the top of the page while you are using the online Catalog,” and referenced readers to its statement on the matter, which does nothing to defuse concerns:

“[S]ome of the materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions. In addition, some of the materials may relate to violent or graphic events and are preserved for their historical significance … Some items may: reflect racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes; be discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more; include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorist acts, natural disasters and more; demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies.” “NARA didn’t offer any specific reasoning for why the content warning was introduced, though it likely stemmed from recommendations submitted in June at the completion of the agency’s racial inequality review,” The Blaze speculates. “NARA’s Task Force on Racism argued that the rotunda itself in the agency’s flagship building serves as an example of ‘structural racism’ because it ‘lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC, women, and other communities.’”

National Archives Statement on Potentially Harmful Language of the U.S Constitution

This is that “fundamental transformation” the cultural Marxists intend to impose, to erase Heritage American history and culture and replace it with the version the controllers demand people believe. Along with the left’s Taliban-style tearing down of statues, it presumes they will be the victors who write history.

Protestations that the warnings are generic and not intended to single out any one document ring hollow. By placing founding documents under the banner of “hate speech,” the stage is set to “cancel” them. This is just an opening gambit, but one that will set the stage to control the game.

We’ve seen it in “woke” corporate segments of the culture, Disney being a prominent example that comes to mind, now placing racism warnings on the classic movies that built the company from Walt’s vision of excellence and Americanism to a globalist entity spreading the Marxist “gospel” that “America was founded on ‘systemic racism.’” (Who wants to bet on the future longevity of Main Street USA, Frontierland, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Mark Twain Riverboat?)

That we’re seeing it in government at the highest levels, and that the taint of shame in America’s founding documents is being promoted at the highest levels, is something all Americans who aren’t domestic enemies or useful idiots need to recognize as an Intolerable Act. If the Declaration is racist, so by association is the Right of the People to alter or abolish any Form of Government destructive to the ends of freedom. If the Constitution is racist, what does that say about officials required to swear or affirm allegiance to it? If the Bill of Rights is racist, well, we’re already seeing efforts to eradicate speech that does not advance the approved narrative, the Second Amendment declared the tool of slavers, a Fourth Amendment being rendered null and void by intrusive, secret government spying…

“Last year, as our nation was confronting ongoing issues related to racial justice, Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero established a task force of National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) employees to identify issues of racial inequality in both our customer-facing operations and internally within our workplaces, in pursuit of an equitable and inclusive environment for all employees and customers,” the agency states on its website.

Ferriero was an Obama appointee, the president who first floated the “fundamental transformation” trial balloon. An intent to post warnings in case people are offended and triggered by the documents he was being granted stewardship over was never part of his confirmation hearings, and it does not seem unfair to wonder why Republicans who voted to confirm him (by voice vote which helps avoid accountability) have been silent on this latest development.

In any case, even if anyone is dumb enough to believe the warnings are just generic and not agenda-driven, nowhere has Ferriero been authorized to set himself up as a “community standards” moderator, which somehow always seems to morph into censoring “unapproved” thought.

Americans who object should demand their political leaders speak out to remove the warnings along with Ferriero and the underlings who imposed this intolerable insult.

And those in this country who find the Declaration, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights so offensive they need to be warned about them lest they be triggered can go and complain to their foreign and domestic enemy masters — and are free to leave but not to take over.

