Bushmaster Firearms Announces all-new MUTA SUPPRESSORS

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushmaster Firearms, the industry leader of quality and American-made manufacturing, is pleased to announce our all-new Muta suppressors.

The Muta™ suppressors are available in configurations for 5.56 MM caliber and 30 CAL. Our BM556™ and BM30™ are manufactured from high quality 17-4 H1150 stainless steel, finished with high temp cerakote, and are full-auto rated.

The BM30™ is 6.8” in length and weighs 18.9 ounces. It is threaded 5/8”-24 and is 1.5” in diameter. The BM556™ is 6.0” in length and weighs 16.9 ounces. It is threaded ½”-28 and is also 1.5” in diameter. These new direct-thread suppressors have been designed with a removable end cap for easy replacement.

Bushmasters™ Muta™ suppressors are the optimal choice for hunters, law enforcement, and recreational shooters.

CEO Sun Naegele stated, “Bushmaster Firearms™ is excited to launch our new Muta™ suppressors. We are always looking to expand the Bushmaster Firearms™ product line to better suit all of our customers.”

The Muta™ suppressors will be available through distribution and a local dealer near you. More information is available at www.bushmaster.com.

About Bushmaster

