HEVI-Shot Announces New HEVI-Hammer Bismuth-Steel Dove Loads

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HEVI-Shot is proud to introduce new HEVI-Hammer Dove loads. HEVI-Hammer pellets are manufactured using 15-percent high-density bismuth (9.64 g/cc) and 85-percent precision steel. That small but mighty leading layer of bismuth over steel delivers nearly 50-percent more down-range energy than pellets consisting of all steel at 40 yards. New for 2021, HEVI-Shot is offering 12- and 20- gauge options shot size No. 7 shot for hunters targeting smaller upland game birds such as dove.

“At HEVI-Shot, we have always been about innovation and density. Density is the secret sauce. It leads to tighter patterns, higher speeds, and more downrange devastation,” said Scott Turner, HEVI-Shot’s Product Line Manager. “Our customers spoke up and we listened. They wanted a highly effective product that was non-toxic to use in areas that restrict the use of lead.”

New HEVI-Hammer loads are superior non-toxic shotshells for areas where lead is prohibited or for the environmentally conscious hunter. The bismuth-enhanced steel loads provide hunters with an option that had more velocity and more power than just standard steel shot yet is the same size as steel respectively. Because HEVI-Hammer pellets feature a layer of 9.6 g/cc Bismuth, hunters can generally shoot one shot size smaller than steel for the same lethality, but with a much higher pellet count for increased probability of contact.

“There are many reasons to love dove hunting. Hunting seasons are typically much warmer and begin earlier than other game, there are a lot of opportunities for fast and challenging shots, and dove breasts are such excellent table fare,” said Turner. “We know HEVI-Hammer Dove will help hunters achieve more success in the field.”

HEVI-Hammer Dove is available in a 3-inch, 12-gauge option with a charge weight of 1 ounce and velocity of 1,350 feet-per-second. Plus, a 3-inch, 20-gauge option with a charge weight of 3/4 ounce and velocity of 1,325 feet-per-second. Both loads utilize shot size No. 7.

Hunting with means HEVI-Hammer means more meat, fewer cripples, and better stories. HEVI-Hammer shotshells are available in boxes of 25 or cases of 250 rounds. Shot density is 9.6g/cc layered over steel 7.8 g/cc pellets.

For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.

