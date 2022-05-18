Hollywood: 19 Firearms, Law Enforcement Tactical Gear & Fake Badge Seized

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.

LOS ANGELES – -(Ammoland.com)- A Hollywood man, who was previously adjudicated as a mental defective was sentenced last week for possessing firearms and a fraudulently made seal on a law enforcement badge bearing the Department of Homeland Security seal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced today.

Patrick Michael O’Reilly, aka “Patrick Reilly,” 46, pleaded guilty on March 1 to one count of possession of firearms by a prohibited person and one count of possession of a fraudulent seal of a department or agency of the United States.

On April 19, O’Reilly was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

According to his plea agreement, O’Reilly, had been adjudicated as mentally defective, preventing him from legally possessing firearms. However, on Sept. 9, 2020, law enforcement seized 19 firearms and a fraudulent law enforcement badge bearing the Department of Homeland Security seal from O’Reilly during a search at a Hollywood apartment building.

Beginning in 2017, O’Reilly began representing himself to others as a law enforcement officer who provided security at federal facilities. He claimed to work for the DHS and the Federal Protective Service. He also started a registered corporation called “Federal Protective Service Executive Protection Limited” and created the website federalprotectiveservice.com. O’Reilly obtained a counterfeit badge, multiple police-style vehicles, official binders with the DHS seal, and tactical gear.

At the 2019 Coachella music festival, O’Reilly pretended to be an employee and contractor of the DHS and FPS displaying a fraudulent badge in an attempt to escort individuals into the event.

On Feb. 18, 2020, O’Reilly drove his vehicle equipped with police lights and a siren, while wearing tactical gear and possessing a binder that contained a DHS security guard manual that was marked “For Official Use Only” and bore a falsely made and counterfeited DHS seal.

On March 6, 2021, after being pulled over for driving a car without a front license plate, O’Reilly told law enforcement he was a police officer and showed the officer a binder that contained a DHS security guard manual that was marked “For Official Use Only” and bore a falsely made DHS seal.

The firearms seized in the September 2020 search of the apartment included six rifles, six 9 mm caliber pistols, two .40-caliber pistols, three .45 caliber pistols, a .380-caliber pistol, and a 12-guage shotgun. He also possessed seven high-capacity magazines.

In addition, O’Reilly possessed firearm holsters; two-way radios; batons; tactical gear; a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card from “Federal Protective Services Executive Protection” with his picture identifying himself as a “Federal Protective Services Protective Security Officer”; two Dodge Charger police-style vehicles with emergency lights, push bumpers, and binders with the DHS seal labeled “Federal Protective Service Security Guard Information Manual” “For Official Use Only”; a Ford Explorer Police Interceptor with emergency lights, push bumpers, and another binder with the DHS seal; and a fraudulent law enforcement badge depicting the official DHS insignia and engraving stating, “U.S. Department of Homeland Security.” O’Reilly purchased the fake badge through an online vendor for law enforcement despite not being a DHS or FPS employee.

ATF works with its local, state and federal partners to investigate firearms-related charges and provide resources to reduce violent crime in our communities. This case was initially investigated by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement. When 19 firearms were seized from O’Reilly, ATF was brought in to provide investigative support and assistance related to the nature of the firearm offenses. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California resulted in O’Reilly’s federal felony guilty plea. Assistant United States Attorney James Santiago prosecuted the case.

