GATORZ Eyewear Adds Cerakote to Protective Eyewear

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Finding the right protective eyewear for on the job, at the range, or for everyday carry doesn’t have to be limited in options or style. Gatorz Eyewear is happy to announce that it is expanding its durable ballistic eyewear options to include Cerakote OD Green and Tan in its popular Magnum and Wraptor billet aluminum frames.

These frames are created in partnership with Cerakote, the industry leader in thin-film ceramic coating. Adding this matte finish to the protective eyewear lineup offers a unique style and a whole new level of durability. The Cerakote also provides an anti-corrosive coating and extreme hardness.

The Magnum is the original wrap-style frame. This popular, large-size frame and lens pairing features close-fitting full coverage. The preferred style of special operations and law enforcement personnel, this frame provides a comfortable, secure fit for any activity whether on the job or for personal use.

The Wraptor frame features a medium-size, wrap-style fit. With a tighter wrap than the Magnum, this frame is popular with anyone looking for a close-fitting style with smaller lenses. A Gatorz original, the Wraptor looks great on any face shape, especially for those looking for a closer fit.

Gatorz not only offers the Magnum and Wraptor protective eyewear frames, but it has an entire ballistic line-up, offering four different frame options, with enough lens choices to fit any protective eyewear needs. The line-up consists of ANSI Z87.1 compliant eyewear, as well as MILSPEC Ballistic tested eyewear. The high-impact resistant lenses are offered in a wide variety of choices, including clear, smoke, photochromic, and high contrast shooting lenses.



American-made, and backed by a lifetime frame warranty, and a 30-day no-hassle return policy, GATORZ frames are built from lightweight, durable, aircraft-grade billet 7075-T6 aluminum and are designed to provide excellent coverage. Both the frame and the nosepiece fully adjust to you, and not the other way around.

To learn more about the new Cerakote protective eyewear, or to see Gatorz’ full line-up of ballistic eyewear options, go to www.gatorz.com/pages/protective-eyewear

About GATORZ Eyewear:

GATORZ Eyewear is a performance eyewear company based in Carlsbad, California. Founded in 1989, they have prided themselves in producing performance eyewear that not only looks good, but is created to last and endure any adventure you take them on. With durability that stands up to the test of the Elite Operators of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), there is nothing GATORZ Eyewear cannot handle.