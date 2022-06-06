Optics Deals: Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope Dead-Hold BDC $299.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans.com with a great price on the Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope with the Dead-Hold BDC for just $299.99 and FREE shipping. That is 46% Off!

Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope – Dead-Hold BDC

Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16×44 Rifle Scope – Dead-Hold BDC – Vortex Viper HS riflescopes offer hunters and shooters an array of features sure to be well received. The advanced optical system, highlighted with a 4x zoom range, provides magnification versatility. A forgiving eye box with increased eye relief gets shooters on target quickly and easily.

Dead-Hold BDC (MOA) Customized hashmark design helps eliminate guesswork on holdover and windage corrections. Good for hunting/shooting at varying ranges where estimating holdover is a concern.

XD Lens Elements Extra-low dispersion (XD) glass increases resolution and color fidelity, resulting in crisp, sharp images.

XR Fully Multi-Coated Proprietary coatings increase light transmission with multiple anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass surfaces.

Second Focal Plane Reticle Scale of reticle maintains the same ideally-sized appearance. Listed reticle subtensions used for estimating range, holdover and wind drift correction are accurate at the highest magnification.

Tube Size 30 mm diameter provides maximized internal adjustment and strength.

Single-Piece Tube Maximizes alignment for improved accuracy and optimum visual performance, as well as ensures strength and waterproofness.

Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Constructed from a solid block of aircraft-grade aluminum for strength and rigidity.

Waterproof O-ring seals prevent moisture, dust and debris from penetrating for reliable performance in all environments.

Fogproof Argon gas purging prevents internal fogging over a wide range of temperatures.

Shockproof Rugged construction withstands recoil and impact.

Hard Anodized Finish Highly durable hard-coat anodization provides a low-glare matte surface and helps camouflage the shooter’s position.

ArmorTek Ultra-hard, scratch-resistant coating protects exterior lenses from scratches, oil and dirt.

Capped Reset Turrets Allow quick re-indexing of the turret (no tool needed) to zero after sighting in the riflescope. Caps provide external protection for turret.

Side Focus Adjustment located on left side of turret housing is easily accessible from shooting position. Provides optimal image focus and parallax removal.

Precision-Force Spring System Uses premium components in the erector-spring system to ensure maximum repeatability and ease of adjustment.

Precision-Glide Erector System This system ensures the components in the zoom lens mechanism glide smoothly and cleanly through all magnification ranges.

MAG-View Fiber Optic Provides a highly visible reference point for the magnification setting.

Fast Focus Eyepiece Allows quick and easy reticle focusing.

Built on an ultra-strong 30mm one-piece machined aluminum tube, the Viper HS delivers increased windage and elevation travel for optimal adjustment.