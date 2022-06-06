Optics Deals: Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope Dead-Hold BDC $299.99 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope Dead-Hold BDC Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans.com with a great price on the Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope with the Dead-Hold BDC for just $299.99 and FREE shipping. That is 46% Off!

Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm Rifle Scope – Dead-Hold BDC

Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16×44 Rifle Scope – Dead-Hold BDC – Vortex Viper HS riflescopes offer hunters and shooters an array of features sure to be well received. The advanced optical system, highlighted with a 4x zoom range, provides magnification versatility. A forgiving eye box with increased eye relief gets shooters on target quickly and easily.

Dead-Hold BDC (MOA) Customized hashmark design helps eliminate guesswork on holdover and windage corrections. Good for hunting/shooting at varying ranges where estimating holdover is a concern.

  • XD Lens Elements Extra-low dispersion (XD) glass increases resolution and color fidelity, resulting in crisp, sharp images.
  • XR Fully Multi-Coated Proprietary coatings increase light transmission with multiple anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass surfaces.
  • Second Focal Plane Reticle Scale of reticle maintains the same ideally-sized appearance. Listed reticle subtensions used for estimating range, holdover and wind drift correction are accurate at the highest magnification.
  • Tube Size 30 mm diameter provides maximized internal adjustment and strength.
  • Single-Piece Tube Maximizes alignment for improved accuracy and optimum visual performance, as well as ensures strength and waterproofness.
  • Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Constructed from a solid block of aircraft-grade aluminum for strength and rigidity.
  • Waterproof O-ring seals prevent moisture, dust and debris from penetrating for reliable performance in all environments.
  • Fogproof Argon gas purging prevents internal fogging over a wide range of temperatures.
  • Shockproof Rugged construction withstands recoil and impact.
  • Hard Anodized Finish Highly durable hard-coat anodization provides a low-glare matte surface and helps camouflage the shooter’s position.
  • ArmorTek Ultra-hard, scratch-resistant coating protects exterior lenses from scratches, oil and dirt.
  • Capped Reset Turrets Allow quick re-indexing of the turret (no tool needed) to zero after sighting in the riflescope. Caps provide external protection for turret.
  • Side Focus Adjustment located on left side of turret housing is easily accessible from shooting position. Provides optimal image focus and parallax removal.
  • Precision-Force Spring System Uses premium components in the erector-spring system to ensure maximum repeatability and ease of adjustment.
  • Precision-Glide Erector System This system ensures the components in the zoom lens mechanism glide smoothly and cleanly through all magnification ranges.
  • MAG-View Fiber Optic Provides a highly visible reference point for the magnification setting.
  • Fast Focus Eyepiece Allows quick and easy reticle focusing.

Built on an ultra-strong 30mm one-piece machined aluminum tube, the Viper HS delivers increased windage and elevation travel for optimal adjustment.

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
