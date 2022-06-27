What Now, After NYSRPA v. Bruen?

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- What is likely to happen in the wake of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen? That can be a bit of an open question, and there are multiple fronts Second Amendment supporters will need to be aware of.

The Courts

First of all, the Supreme Court has cases about magazine bans and modern multi-purpose semiautomatic firearms that it may or may not take up. We will likely find out for sure one way or another in the next week to ten days. One outcome could be a GVR – granting the case, vacating it, and remanding it to the lower courts. In essence, the appeals courts will be told to re-consider those cases in light of the guidance provided by NYSRPA v. Bruen.

While this may be frustrating for Second Amendment supporters, it probably is one of the better options for us in the medium and long-term scheme of things. First, it probably would be good to avoid another major gun case so soon on the heels of NYSRPA v. Bruen. Taking out gun and magazine bans in 2023 would probably make court-packing and/or Second Amendment repeal a top agenda item.

Now, if the appeals courts don’t take the hint provided by the GVRs from SCOTUS… well, they’d just make Justice Thomas’s day. Again.

Federal Level

We’re going to see some more push from the more fervent anti-Second Amendment extremists to pack the court. In fact, that has already started, and the numbers will grow. The 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential elections have become “must win” elections for Second Amendment supporters.

Don’t be worried about minor ideological impurities from a Mehmet Oz or a Susan Collins. The first imperative has to be making sure that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer don’t call the shots in the 118th Congress. Then we need as big a majority as possible in the 119th Congress to go with control of the White House.

As people understand NYSRPA v. Bruen hasn’t turned America into the Wild West with shootouts, they will accept that ruling – along with others.

State/Local Level

This is where matters will depend on local conditions. Top priorities in California will be very different from those in West Virginia, and the approach taken in Alabama may not be the best one for Massachusetts. The combination of Heller, McDonald, Caetano v Massachusetts, Canigula v. Strom, and NYSRPA v. Bruen will be essential to challenge a lot of onerous restrictions in court.

Most importantly, local activism to promote the security of schools alongside efforts to prohibit financial deplatforming will be perhaps the two biggest fights Second Amendment supporters must wage. The latter is for obvious reasons. As for the former, we cannot afford further repeats of Newtown or Uvalde. The longer the track record of opposition to securing schools, the better chance we have to defeat new attacks on our rights.

In all cases, Second Amendment supporters will need to work hard to ensure that anti-Second Amendment extremists are defeated via the ballot box and legal system at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.