Gun Owners Can Make an Example Out of GOP Turncoats

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Senate passes bipartisan gun control bill,” Fox News reported. “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Safer Communities Act was the first major gun safety legislation to be passed since the Brady Bill in 1994.”

If by “bipartisan” they mean the usual suspects, then yeah. 15 of these feckless weasels, joined their “friends across the aisle” to pas the bill in the Senate, sending it to the House where the Democrat majority there guaranteed its passage and submission to Joe Biden, who eagerly enacted it into law.

“The Republicans who joined Democrats in voting for the bill were Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Todd Young of Indiana, and Roy Blunt of Missouri,” the report noted.

Most of those names are no surprise, although some should be.

“9 Out Of 11 Highest NRA Funded GOP Senators Joined Democrats On Gun Control,” Big League Politics reported. It doesn’t take much research to find endorsements for them along with assurances that they’re “staunch supporters of the right to bear arms” or similar hyperbolic superlatives. Those of us following such things know NRA grades have been a joke since long before Wayne LaPierre called Harry Reid “a true champion of the Second Amendment.”

Of the 15 who decided to stab their gun-owning constituents in the back, opportunities for immediate political payback are limited. Two, Portman and Toomey, are retiring. The others aren’t up for reelection anytime soon with the exception of Lisa Murkowski, who also voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and to confirm Joe Biden’s handlers’ pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court. Any guesses on how she would have voted on Bruen?

Those aren’t Murkowski’s only betrayals. I’ve amassed quite a collection of examples over the years without hardly trying. There’s no point in repeating them here—if you’re interested, follow the link. Bottom line: She’s bad news for gun owners, period, and doesn’t deserve to be reelected, especially when there is a viable alternative giving constituents she betrayed a chance to “primary” her.

“Kelly Tshibaka, backed by Trump, officially files for Senate run,” the Associated Press reported in April.

“Tshibaka’s personal Facebook page includes a Dec. 29 post in which she defends Second Amendment rights, an issue which has gained national attention with President Biden seeking to advance a number of gun-control measures while Democrats control the U.S. House and Senate,” Alaska Watchman noted. “’If you take away law-abiding people’s guns, they are powerless against the weaponized government … and the path to tyranny is thus paved,’ she stated. ‘I’m a proud member of the NRA. I believe government is accountable to the People.’”

Here are two examples demonstrating the difference between Tshibaka and the incumbent that gun owners should know about:

Anyone can say the “right thing” though, some who have been burned before by broken promises will no doubt say. True, they can, but the chance to make an object lesson for the rest of the GOP by thrashing a prominent betrayer is worth taking a risk, especially since there’s no evidence Tshibaka is anything but what she represents herself to be. To utterly reject Lisa Murkowski and send her packing will send shock waves through the Swamp and let the rats who betrayed us know that we’re coming for them when it’s their turn in the barrel.

Listen to what she says and believes and ask yourself how many politicians express these values (the way she rattled off truths starting at around five minutes in made me laugh out loud):

The problem is campaigns cost money. Lots of it. And it’s no surprise that the establishment favorite holds a big advantage “courtesy” of the elites whose bidding she does:

“Murkowski ended the quarter with $5.2 million on hand with no debt, the records show… As of March 31, Tshibaka had $967,600 on hand with just over $95,000 in debts.”

Most reading this are not Alaskans, but then again, what a senator does affects us all. In the August 16 primary it will be in our interests to stop Murkowski and her fellow Quisling collaborators from abridging our rights any further. If you agree, why not help out Tshibaka’s campaign? If you are interested in defending your right to own a gun against infringements, you have a stake in this race, it doesn’t have to be a lot and every little bit helps.

You can send a check* to:

Kelly For Alaska

645 G St, Ste 100-561

Anchorage, AK 99501

* I don’t use the WinRed fundraising page because I want all the money to go to the candidate.)

