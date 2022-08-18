18 Years+ Judge Rules You CAN Carry Guns ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- According to the gun grabbers, 18 to 20-year-olds shouldn’t be carrying a gun. Unless, of course, those young adults are protecting the freedom of the “rights for me but not for thee” crowd. Then they don’t mind.

In other words, young adults can go to war and risk their lives, but when they come home, the political left would prefer they remain unarmed and helpless. According to the left, 16-year-olds should be able to vote, and five-year-olds are responsible enough to change their gender, as if that’s even possible, but a 20-year-old adult is not responsible enough to carry a gun. Somehow that’s the twisted logic that they’re able to conjure up in their collective thought process.

A Texas judge, in a decision on a case brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) has decided that Auntie Karen and her gun-grabbing, ballot-harvesting groomers will have nothing to say about the matter.

Judge Clarence Thomas’s reference to “historical tradition” in his recent Bruen case decision appears to be paying dividends to Second Amendment advocates.

In this latest ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Mark T. Pittman, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote, “The issue is whether prohibiting law-abiding 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying a handgun in public for self-defense is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Based on the Second Amendment’s text, as informed by Founding-Era history and tradition, the Court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against this prohibition. Texas’s statutory scheme must therefore be enjoined to the extent that law-abiding 18-to-20-year-olds are prohibited from applying for a license to carry a handgun.”

Although gun grabber David Pucino, the Chief Deputy Counsel at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, is having a meltdown over the decision, Cody J. Wisniewski, an attorney for Constitutional Litigation with the Firearms Policy Coalition, sees this decision as a success.

Giffords’ Pucino seems to be desperately clinging to a fifth Circuit decision from 2013 that prevented the purchase of guns by anyone under 21 in the hope that it be recognized as precedence, overruling the Second Amendment.

While FPC’s Wisniewski said, “This decision is a significant victory for the rights of young adults in Texas and demonstrates for the rest of the nation that similar bans cannot withstand constitutional challenges grounded in history.”

Judge Pittman’s ruling explained that other Amendments in the Bill of Rights, including the First and Fourth amendments, which refer to “the people,” do not exclude young adults ages 18-20. Therefore, he said, “the Court declines to read an implicit age restriction into the Second Amendment.”

According to the Texas Tribune, the order is stayed for 30 days, pending an almost certain appeal. Thanks to President Obama for leaving an abundance of open court seats, President Trump was able to fill 300 of those vacancies with Justices who recognize the validity of the 2nd Amendment. Another decision now paying dividends. So let the gun grabbers kick and scream. Real Americans are winning the ideological battle. The tides are turning, and it would appear that this case will add to the momentum that was started by heller and continued with the McDonald and Bruen cases.

Sorry, Karen, your irrational gun fear doesn’t override the rights of “we the people,” even if we don’t meet your fabricated age requirement.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

