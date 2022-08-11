|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has Some great prices on Bushnell Rifle scopes, starting at $219.99 for the Bushnell AR Optics 1-6X24mm SFP Illuminated Rifle Scope with FREE shipping & a coupon code.
If your magnification needs are different, consider the following scopes at cheap prices with the correct coupon codes:
- BUSHNELL 1-4X24MM SFP DROP ZONE-223 RETICLE BLACK $114.99 with code AMMOLAND10
- BUSHNELL 1-8X24MM SFP ILLUMINATED BTR-1 RETICLE BLACK $264.99 with code AMMOLAND25
Bushnell AR Optics 1-6X24mm SFP Illuminated Rifle Scope
This 1-6x24mm riflescope has features our illuminated BTR-1 reticle for fast and accurate target acquisition. To speed up switching between magnification we’ve given you two Throw Down Power Change Levers (PCL) of different length. The 6 mil per revolution turrets are capped to protect them from bumps and hard use. It utilizes a 30mm main tube, illumination is provided via CR2032 battery, and it’s IPX7 waterproof.
- Illuminated BTR-1 reticle
- Throw Down Power Change Lever, 2 lengths
- Capped turrets to protect against hard use.
- Features:IPX7 Waterproof construction – O-ring sealed optics stay dry inside, when immersed in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
Fully Multi Coated Optics – Multiple layers of coatings on all lens surfaces increase light transmission and image brightness.
What’s in the box: 1-6×24 riflescope; scope covers; short throw lever; long throw lever; Spudz lens cloth; multitool; instruction sheet; Quick Start Guide.
Bushnell AR Optics 1-6X24mm SFP Illuminated Rifle Scope $219.99 FREE S&H+CODE
