CZ Varmint Precision Trainer Gets a Boost in Accuracy

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- For anyone looking to get serious about rimfire competition shooting without the costs of a full-on custom rifle, a new day has dawned. CZ-USA has released its match-grade MTR chamber and the extremely tight tolerances that come with it in one of the gunmaker’s most popular 22 LR bolt guns—the 457 Varmint Precision Trainer (VPT).

The MTR chamber has already proven itself in its namesake, CZ 457 Varmint MTR rifle, and has garnered an excellent reputation for accuracy. The MTR variant of the VPT allows shooters to buy an affordable, match-chambered rifle that’s ready to compete right out of the box. This eliminates the perceived need to upgrade any major components, putting this rifle a step above the competition.

The Precision Trainer series was designed to provide the same look and feel as a full-size tactical rifle while allowing for more economical training. Though the golden days of cheap and plentiful 22 LR ammo may be behind us, the Precision Trainer has become more popular than we ever could have imagined.

The 457 VPT MTR merges the best of both models with the Manners carbon-fiber composite stock and the MTR chamber. This model utilizes a cold hammer-forged and lapped 16.2-inch barrel for superior accuracy. It is also threaded to allow easy installation of a suppressor or muzzle device.

New for 2022, the Manners carbon fiber stock now features an adjustable cheekpiece. The forend is recessed, drilled, and threaded for use with an Arca Rail. It still comes with the basic features that have set the 457 families of rifles apart; a fully adjustable trigger, a 5-round detachable magazine, and an integrated 11mm dovetail for scope installation with an MSRP of $1,635.00.

CZ-USA 457 VPT MTR Specs:

SKU: 02355

Chambering: .22 LR

Action: Bolt

Barrel: Cold hammer forged

Barrel Length: 16.2 in.

Twist Rate: 1:16 in.

Magazine Type: Detachable

Magazine Capacity: 5 Rounds

Stock: Manners Composite

Overall Length: 34 in.

Weight: 7.1 lbs.

Trigger Mechanism: Fully Adjustable

Sights: No sights; Integrated 11MM Dovetail

Safety: Two-Position, Push to Fire

Misc.: Barrel Threaded 1/2×28

MSRP: $1,635.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

