Federal Ammo Shooters Represent USA at IPRF World Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition professional shooters Buck Holly and Greg Bell represented the United States as part of Team USA at the International Precision Rifle Federation (IPRF) World Championship. The event was held on August 6-12, 2022 in Bitche, France. There were 250 shooters from 26 countries who participated in the shoot.

The IPRF was established to create an internationally recognized precision rifle competition. Throughout the 6-day shoot, Team USA participated in a variety of precision shooting events taking first place in every division and category other than the Factory Division.

“I’ve always said that precision rifle competitions here in the United States feature the best all-around rifle shooters in the world. It’s great to see an opportunity for American shooters to prove themselves against the world,” said Jason Spradling, Federal’s Manager of Shooting Sports Promotions/Field Training. “It’s a huge honor to have two of our Team Federal shooters invited to represent Team USA.”

Along with Team USA’s overall success, Federal Shooters Holly and Bell placed high in their respective events individually. Buck Holly placed second in the Limited Division using Federal’s Gold Medal Match 308 Win loaded with 185-grain Berger Juggernaut bullets. Using the Federal Gold Medal primers, Greg Bell placed 5th in the Open Division with handloads.

“The weather conditions in France were challenging, to say the least,” said Federal Sponsored Shooter Buck Holly. “Having great ammo allowed me to perform well despite the tough conditions.” “I can’t adequately explain how much it means to me to have been allowed to represent my country at the IPRF World Championship,” said Federal Sponsored Shooter Greg Bell. “Overall, it was THE most fun I have had at a match in a long time.”

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com

