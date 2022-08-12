GG&G Releases Holosun HE509T Mount for Beretta 1301

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Mounting red dot reflex optics, like the Holosun, with co-witness iron sights on shotguns, has become super popular and a tactical requirement for many shooters. The American Made GG&G 1301 Holosun Optic Rail, with your choice of a full or half ghost ring, fills that mission requirement for your Beretta 1301 shotgun.

Whether you are hunting with the 1301 or using it in self-defense tactical situations, a quick target acquisition reflex red dot is certainly a valuable addition. Add to that the backup sight that co-witnesses with the HE509T in most applications, and you have the best of both worlds.

Only two modifications are required: (1) Take off the factory plastic rail and factory sight. (2) Install the rugged GG&G mounting platform for your Holosun HE509T that includes your choice of full, or half ghost ring sight, perfect for co-witnessing.

Please note that this Optic Mount is not compatible with the Beretta Competition Model due to the tapped hole spacing.

Check out all of the details at the link below to upgrade your 1301 with this rugged Holosun mount! Looking for other American Made GG&G Beretta 1301 tactical accessories? Click HERE to view all of our American Made GG&G Beretta 1301 tactical accessories.

GGG-2824: Beretta 1301 Optic Rail Mount For The Holosun HE509T With Half Ghost Ring, $130.00

GGG-2825: Beretta 1301 Optic Rail Mount For The Holosun HE509T With Full Ghost Ring, $114.00

About GG&G:

During the past twenty five years GG&G has gained experience and expertise in the design, manufacture and integration of optical mounting systems and tactical accessories for the civilian shooter and law enforcement and military professional. This year marks our 25th anniversary and during this time, GG&G has pioneered the development of tactical weapon accessories with one of the most dominant and innovative lines of tactical products, sales, and technical support found anywhere in the world. Today GG&G manufactures over 335 products-all of them proudly manufactured in America By Men And Women Proud To Be Americans.