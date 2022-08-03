New Lawsuit to Take Down California’s Unconstitutional Handgun “Roster”

California – -(AmmoLand.com)- Lawful gun owners and potential new gun owners in California have long suffered from a clever but quite unconstitutional state law that essentially banned the sale of any handgun released for sale since early 2013.

The result is an unjustified limit on what guns law-abiding Californians can legally purchase. But thanks to a new lawsuit filed this week by California Rifle & Pistol Association, this blatant attack on “gun culture” could soon be but a bad memory.

The case, which is filed as Boland v Bonta, seeks a declaratory judgment that the law violates the 2nd and 14th Amendments and asks the court to issue an injunction to halt enforcement immediately. If successful, this suit would invalidate the state’s approach and allow law-abiding Californians access to the latest firearms technology, as they should have had all along.

“Californians have long been held hostage under the state’s arbitrary determination of what is or is not a “safe handgun” while the rest of American enjoys the freedom to own commonly used firearms,” stated CRPA President & General Counsel Chuck Michel. “Today, CRPA moves to end those restrictions and restore freedom to Californians.”

The filing points out how many Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights for purpose of self-defense in light of the “unsettling and increasingly commonplace failure and even unwillingness of the authorities to suppress civil unrest, respond to active threats, and maintain order.” Barring law-abiding citizens access to the latest in firearm technology limits the ability of those citizens to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

The filing also points out the innate contradictions of the law, which purports to increase gun safety but includes ONLY older weapons that do not meet the state’s criteria. Making a list of “safe” guns that fail the state’s own standards points up the hypocrisy of the law.

