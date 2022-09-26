Gun Deals: Brownells AR15 M4 Upper Receiver M-LOK 5.56mm $274.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on their Brownells brand AR15 M4 Upper Receiver in 5.56mm for $274.99 after coupon code AMMOLAND25. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Brownells AR15 M4 Upper Receivers M-LOK 5.56mm

Sometimes all you really want and need is dependable, quality, AR-15 parts that go bang when you need them too, and don’t break the bank to purchase.

We sure think so, and to help you achieve that goal we are happy to offer these Brownells AR-15 Upper Receiver groups.

We teamed up with a respected manufacture to build out these two models of upper receivers, one complete with a Bolt Carrier Group and Charging Handle, and one that does not include these two items to let you select the BCG and Charging Handle of your choice.

Other that this difference both upper receivers have a 16” nitride barrel chambered in 5.56 NATO and a 1/7 rate of twist. The barrel profile is M4 and has M4 feed ramps. For a gas system we went with the reliable carbine length system, that has a low-profile gas block secured in place with set screws. And on the muzzle end we’ve included the classic A2 birdcage style flash hider.

The handguard is a 15” slim profile, free float design that has a picatinny rail at the 12 o’clock position on the muzzle end for mounting backup iron sights, and M-LOK slots at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock.

The upper itself is a forged flat top design and has the ejection port and forward assist installed.

For the Complete Upper Receiver, the Bolt Carrier Group is the standard, M16 profile and has been magnetic particle inspected with a nitride finish. The Charging Handle is a standard Mi-Spec design.