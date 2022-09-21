Florida Will Act Against Credit Card Companies Who Target the 2nd Amendment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – -(AmmoLand.com)-Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement following recent media reports that credit card companies are going to start tracking gun and ammunition sales. The reports state that major credit card companies such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have decided to apply a new sales code to distinguish firearm purchases at U.S. gun stores.

Additionally, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled on a Texas bill (NetChoice V. Ken Paxton), establishing that major corporations, including banking institutions, do NOT have a right to limit Americans’ constitutional rights.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “The second amendment is foundational to our American way of life. The idea that law-abiding Americans would be put on some kind of corporate watchlist is disturbing. Our rights come from our Creator, not the government, and especially not big corporations. It is clear that the actions by these credit card companies are part of a larger effort to curtail God-given constitutional rights of Americans. It is also symptomatic of the virus known as ESG [Environmental Social Governance], which is part of a global effort to socially re-engineer the country that we love so much.” “There is no way we are going to allow that to happen in the free state of Florida.” “If we come to the legislative session and companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express are generating these reports to create a chilling effect against the purchase of firearms, then I’ll work with the Legislature to pass a law penalizing businesses who are targeting the right to bear arms. We’ve seen a groundbreaking ruling come out of the Fifth Circuit limiting corporations’ ability to curtail American’s constitutional rights, so we are on solid legal footing to pursue a bill protecting Floridians 2nd Amendment Rights. We can also take it a step further by barring these companies from doing any business with the State of Florida. We will send a message out to these large corporations that if you are interested in doing business with Florida, you need to make sure that you’re protecting Floridians right to arm and defend themselves.”

