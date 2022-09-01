Truth Social Exclusion Another Example of Google Censoring ‘Bad Thinking’

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Google says Truth Social must clean up act before gracing Android App Store,” Reason reported on August 31. “[T]he Twitter-esque social media platform launched by former President Donald Trump, is being barred from the Google Play store over content moderation concerns.”

In denying an app based on its own politically motivated content censorship motives, the predominant global tech giant’s position requires adding search steps to access the new platform. And its rationale, that Truth Social is “not effectively moderating threats of violence,” is a de facto reputational smear.

Barring the ability to “cancel” the Trump site outright, Google is doing what it can to discourage people from accessing it. And that’s part of a pattern.

Case in point is Christian news site WND, a pioneering 25-year-old internet venture dismissed by “progressive” media as a conspiracy site while it kneejerk ignores, suppresses and disparages extensive documentation supporting investigative journalism findings.

“Warning,” Google alerts web searchers trying to access WND from its search engine. “Visiting this website may harm your computer!”

Speaking from personal experience, Google’s censorship of documented reporting is why I was compelled to remove my The War on Guns blog from Blogger and seek out new digs. And I’ve been documenting for some time the dwindling number of hits from Google’s modified algorithm, to where none of my AmmoLand articles, which used to be prioritized, appear on the first page of a search on the “News” tab. And that’s despite much diligent behind-the-scenes work on optimizing SEO visibility.

But back to Truth Social, which raises an interesting point about double standards and hypocrisy:

“As our users know, Truth Social is building a vibrant, family-friendly environment that works expeditiously to remove content that violates its Terms of Service – which independent observers have noted are among the most robust in the industry. By contrast TMTG notes that this viral, four-year-old tweet threatening nuclear war on law-abiding citizens remains up on Twitter for Android without consequence.”

They were referring to the infamous Eric Swalwell tweet, wherein the gun-grabbing Chicom honeypot dipper, who advocates for government to “go after resisters” of government gun bans, threatened that resistance is futile because “The government has nukes.”

Protests that he didn’t mean what he said literally ring hollow because, like so many “progressives,” this character doesn’t have an original thought in his head. Some of us were documenting gun-grabbers promoting the “nuclear option” a decade ago, and I’d first heard it over a decade before that from a pair of Los Angeles morning talk radio idiots.

Speaking of idiots, Joe Biden decided to build on an unoriginal idea by adding Hellfire missiles and F-15s into the mix against which our mere “AK-47s” would be useless. And he repeated the threat in his August 30 tyranny fest in Wilkes-Barre, where he also repeated his long-since debunked lies about not being able to buy a machinegun or a cannon. In any case, here’s something I’d like to ask him and everyone who resorts to a “shock and awe” dismissal:

Flesh out how an “F-15” is going to be used against millions of armed Americans who will not disarm. Do you really want to escalate this to taking out families and neighbors, you maniac? And it’s curious, how you disparage Constitutionalists as “right-wing” while sneering out the word “brave” and proposing what you perceive to be a riskless mass slaughter of them and everyone they love.

It’s curious that, in all his railing against American citizens being armed, Biden chose not to mention how his son Hunter is getting administration cover on evidence for not one but two federal “gun felonies.” It’s also glaringly hypocritical of him, in light of his deliberate open border policies and his partnership with the ruling administration during Operation Fast and Furious “gunwalking,” to assert Mexico’s “biggest complaint is gun trafficking across the southern border…”

The ludicrous lies in his speech appear nonstop (“Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun, five times…”) but the kicker goes back to his “For God’s sake, what’s the rationale for these weapons outside of a warzone?” wail.

Hey, what’s the whole point of the Second Amendment, and the Supreme Court’s 80+-year-old recognition that it is supposed to protect “ordinary military equipment … that … could contribute to the common defense.” And just who’s threatening who here?

Does anyone see Google “moderating threats of violence” when they come from a regime that’s implementing radical social changes being pushed by the global elites? Does everyone see the way cultural conquerors are doing the censorship job that the government cannot get away with (yet)? And is no one concerned that these alien-minded punishers of “wrong thinking” and gatekeepers of “right thinking” feel confident enough to publicly drop the mask and distance themselves from the “Don’t be evil” pledge they initially found helpful in gaining public trust (and political concessions on “content providing,” with content denial conveniently left unaddressed)?

If anyone is interested, I’ve recently opened a Truth Social account. I know a lot of you want nothing to do with “social media,” but here’s my take:

If you’re serious about effective activism, very few of us can do it and ignore social media. Just think of it as advocacy media. We should all be on it and we should all use it to share information we get value from—stuff like pending bills, to contact legislators (they all have accounts), to alert our friends … and to share articles we think will help educate and are needed to correct media disinformation.

I invite those who believe in the right of the people to keep and bear arms to check the platform out and join me or others of like mind in some wrong thinking.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.