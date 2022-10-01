New Hornady Security Ammo Cabinets

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Given today’s ammo prices and product shortages, securing valuable personal assets makes sense. Assembled in the USA, Hornady Security is proud to announce the new Ammo Cabinets. These cabinets are a specialty security container for organizing and safeguarding ammo and much more—lock it up and protect these hard-earned investments with Hornady Security!

The all-metal ammo cabinets use a barrel-key lock for enhanced security. These tamper-resistant containers restrict access to valuables like reloading tools and components, hunting and shooting gear, and anything else that requires secure storage.

The Ammo Cabinet designers optimized the layout to accommodate plastic ammo cans (3 included) or similar aftermarket products. Cabinets feature three adjustable shelves, each with a 100-pound load capacity rating, totaling three 12” x 18” surfaces in the 40-inch-tall container. Also included are shelf/floor mats to protect the contents in storage.

The Ammo Cabinet’s dimensions work well as either a stand-alone cabinet or as the base of a sturdy workbench. For extra storage space, Ammo Cabinets conveniently stack and bolt together. Additionally, switching the cabinet’s door to the left or right opening accommodates individual preferences and the available space.

Square-Lok walls featured in this Hornady Security container allow critical airflow for temperature and humidity control for proper ammo storage. Other Square-Lok™ accessories fit the modular system for further customization.

The Ammo Cabinet includes a battery-operated motion light that conveniently illuminates cabinet contents when the door opens. And no storage system is complete without proper labeling, so the Ammo Cabinet includes ten magnetic rewritable shelf labels for the utmost in organizing items and finding ammo.

The Ammo Cabinet is a specialty container by Hornady Security that protects valuables from theft and misuse, and its customizable modular design fits any workspace. Lock it up with Hornady Security.



Ammo Cabinet Features:

Safely store and organize ammo cans, cartons, and boxes

Square-Lok™ walls are a customizable modular design that increases airflow

Adjustable shelves support up to 100 pounds.

Multiple cabinets bolt together, increasing storage capacity

Door configurable for left or right opening

Tough metal construction

Assembled in the USA

Ammo Cabinet Specifications:

Dimensions: 18″ x 12″ x 40″

18″ x 12″ x 40″ Includes:

Barrel Keys (2)

Adjustable Shelves (3)

Shelf/Floor Mats (3)

Magnetic Rewritable Shelf Labels (10)

Plastic Ammo Cans (3)

Magnetic Motion Light

Motion Light requires 6 – AAA batteries (not included)

MSRP: $ 629.00

About Hornady:

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory, and security product design and manufacturing.

For further information regarding Hornady products, visit the company website at hornady.com.